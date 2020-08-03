Tonight, award-winning actress, author, and producer Octavia Spencer will appear in the first commercial for Beyond Meat as the voice for "going beyond" –– the company's new tagline in its mission to inspire others to eat plant-based for health and the environment. The faux meat company will share their anthem in TV commercials with Spencer's voiceover during the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz basketball game on Spectrum Sportsnet.

You might recognize the award-winning actress's voice during the commercials as the mathematician Dorothy Vaughan in the film Hidden Figures, or the maid in the popular movie The Help. Tonight she asks the audience if they will "consider a future of food that’s better for people, animals, and the planet – then reveals that it is already happening, as consumers have already started embracing plant-based protein as part of their everyday lives."

@BeyondMeat

Beyond Meat invites you to support the company's mission by asking:" What if We All Go Beyond?" Spencer's speech will deliver this message and elaborate on how eating more plants can "change people's health and the health of the planet," with a short video describing each point.

Spencer says: "I’m really proud to be a part of this movement and love that Beyond Meat is inviting us all to imagine a brighter future with the simple question." She adds, “I see the power of collective change happening all around us, and the future of our food is no different. My health is the reason that I’ve started eating more plant-based meat, and Beyond Meat’s products taste so good, it made the transition a welcomed change. I can’t wait to share the experience I’ve had with more people and invite them to try going beyond, too.”

As the pandemic continues, consumers are eating less meat and animal products as they reach for the tofu and plant-based meat alternatives. "This effort comes on the heels of an exciting year of growth for Beyond Meat, whose portfolio of plant-based proteins are available at approximately 94,000 retail and foodservice outlets in 75 countries worldwide."

"Beyond Meat ambassador Todd Gurley (running back on the Atlanta Falcons) makes an appearance in the spot, showcasing the number of athletes who have embraced plant-based meat as a delicious, nutritious option to fuel their performance."