Fairly or not, the COVID-19 outbreak has been linked to eating meat or animal products—and consumers are flocking to meat alternatives, and plant-based foods for a variety of reasons, first and foremost to benefit their health.

The Financial Times reports that COVID 19 is "reshaping the North American food market," stating that US sales of plant-based meat grew 200 percent in the week ending April 18th, compared with the same period last year, growing 265% over an eight week period.

The article confirms the recent prediction that the global plant-based meat market will likely benefit from the pandemic. US consumers purchased nearly 280 percent more plant-based meats in March, according to market reports.

The FT article quotes Bruce Friedrich at the Good Food Institute, as saying plant-based meat companies are less vulnerable in light of recent factory closures, as alternative meats require less labor, and the plant-based “supply chain factors are much easier to manipulate.”

Stock in Tyson Foods, the largest US meat producer, was downgraded last week due to plant closures and staffing issues as hundreds of their employees were stricken with COVID-19 and five died at one plant. Meanwhile, shares in vegan meat brand Beyond Meat are up 40 percent week over week.

Chains like Bareburger report that vegan burgers now account for 50 percent of all burgers sold, and Tofurky reports seeing sales of its plant-based meat double in March and jump 36 percent year over year