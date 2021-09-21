Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg and NFL star Derwin James have teamed up with vegan giant Beyond Meat to give away more than 600 plant-based burgers and hot dogs to kick off football season. Over the weekend, the duo hosted a pop-up food truck event in Los Angeles to promote plant-based protein, giving consumers a chance to try the vegan meat alternative free of charge. Snoop Dogg and James also partnered with men’s clothing store Round Two Hollywood to host the event.

The football kickoff showcase two entirely different plant-based food trucks designed by Snoop Dogg and James separately. Each of the stars fashioned their own food trucks and menus, working with chefs to develop a personalized taste profile around plant-based proteins. The Beyond Meat meals took inspiration from Snoop Dogg and James, giving consumers insight into the rapper and the Chargers player’s favorite flavors.

Snoop Dogg’s food truck featured a gold-wrapped Snoop Beyond Tailgate Dogg with a Beyond Sausage topped with chili sauce, crispy onion strings, and vegan cheese. James’ truck showcased the Derwin James Spicy BBQ Double Smashburger that contained two Beyond Burger patties, vegan cheese, and a signature spicy BBQ spread. The two chef-concocted classics reached 600 hungry LA customers, allowing them to sample the taste and texture of the Beyond products.

Following the inaugural food truck event, Snoop Dogg’s golden food truck will continue touring during tailgate season starting on September 24. The food truck plans to make surprise visits at high school football games across the greater Los Angeles area, with stops scheduled once a week, bringing consumers free plant-based meals to try.

Snoop Dogg’s plant-based food truck will also distribute meals at Snoop Youth Football League games – an organization founded by Snoop Dogg in 2005 that offers inner-city kids a youth football league when their schools do not have one.

Snoop Dogg invested in Beyond Meat last year after announcing his support of the plant-based lifestyle, claiming that plant-based foods helped improve his nutrition and make him feel better. The icon helped Beyond Meat roll out the Beyond Sausage Sandwich and continues to vocalize his support of the brand. Snoop revealed that he and his family began to eat plant-based once they experienced mental and physical benefits.

“With such a busy schedule, I needed to make sure that I’m taking care of myself both mentally and physically,” Snoop Dogg told Forbes last year. “I needed to change up my diet a bit to help me give me all the nutrients I need to continue to be at the top of my game. Some of my immediate family are vegan and vegetarian so they helped me figure out the best plan with me.”

Snoop Dogg even began sneaking in vegan food to his family’s meals. In a promotional video for Beyond Meat, Snoop Dogg claimed that to convince his family to eat more plant-based foods, he would sneak in the vegan meat to help his family realize that they couldn’t notice the difference.

“You’ve got to sneak it in, man, because so many people are accustomed to a certain taste or a certain way of doing it,” Snoop Dogg said in the video last year. “So you’ve got to slide it in and let it just be a way of coming in.”

Alongside James, Beyond Meat has accumulated several professional athletes as investors. Some athletes include NBA star DeAndre Jordan, basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, and current NBA stars Kyrie Irving, JaVale McGee, and Chris Paul. The company also recently partnered with Jordan’s cooking show Cooking Clean that airs on the athlete-owned network PlayersTV. The eight-episode show features Jordan working with several chefs to cook unique plant-based foods using Beyond Meat products as well as JUST Egg’s egg replacer.

