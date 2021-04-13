Kim Kardashian is continuing to grow her ever-expanding list of interests, now adding cooking instructor to her many titles which already include reality TV star, influencer, businesswoman, mogul, and lawyer-in-training. Kim will debut her culinary skills during sister Kourtney's Poosh Your Wellness festival. Kardashian has been moving towards a plant-based lifestyle for years, but finally cut meat out of her diet this year. Now on May 1st, the celebrity will present a cooking demonstration that will showcase all of Kardashian’s favorite plant-based dishes. Kim will prepare the vegan meals alongside Kendall Jenner’s happy hour featuring her tequila brand 818.

“I cannot wait to see Kim showing us how to make one of her favorite plant-based recipes. And well, happy hour with Kendall is for sure going to be hilarious...pray for me because we will be drinking tequila,” Kourtney told People Magazine. “Having my sisters, alongside experts and thought leaders, is going to be like spending the day with friends–the kind of friends who can teach you something.”

The second annual Poosh Your Wellness festival will be an all-virtual event with free general admission. Accompanying the Kardashian/Jenner sisters will be experts in health, wellness, and beauty, who are set to present tips, products, and self-care advice for anyone who wishes to attend. The Poosh festival also offers an exclusive VIP pass priced at $190 per ticket. The premium pass will feature a live meeting with Kourtney and a gift basket stocked with Beyond Meat and Youth to the People products.

The class will be predominantly run by Kim but will be co-hosted by the celebrity’s personal chef Marina Cunningham, allowing fans a peek into Kim's everyday plant-based diet. The superstar originally started eating plant-based due to psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis in an attempt to curb the symptoms.

“I even tried an herbal tea that tasted like tar. I tried celery juice for eight weeks. “Then I’d do celery juice mixed with the tea. I would do that twice a day, I was just exhausted by everything. I changed my diet to plant-based (which I still follow),” she wrote in a post on Poosh.

Kim began adopting plant-based eating in 2019, claiming to her millions of Instagram followers that she cut animal products from her home kitchen. This January, Kardashian announced that she was going plant-based for the second time, but this time she was bringing the family along. Kardashian called this “Sister Boot Camp” hoping that she could convince the rest of her family to truly ditch animal products.

To join Kim’s vegan cooking class, you must RSVP on the Poosh website. The Kardashian sisters’ festival will take place all day Saturday, May 1st, at no cost for any fans of the celebrity dynasty or anyone curious to learn more about wellness.