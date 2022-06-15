Three wedding ceremonies later, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker still can’t get enough of each other. This week, the newlyweds told fans they also can’t keep their hands off vegan chicken, celebrating their recent union with a bucket of Daring Foods’ vegan chicken. The KarBarkians are teaming up with Daring Plant Chicken in the company's new “Saucy” campaign – releasing an intimate photoshoot produced by fashion great Ellen von Unwerth.

“From the moment our partnership with Kourtney and Travis began there was clear synergy between Daring’s mission and their personal beliefs on plant-based eating and the positive impact it has on the environment,” Daring’s Founder and CEO Ross Mackay said. “I could not be more proud to partner with them for Daring’s latest campaign and am grateful for their support and genuine love of our Plant Chicken.”

For the campaign, Barker and Kardashian pose with buckets of vegan chicken in a limo and again with a fridge full of Daring chicken bags, promoting the benefits of plant-based meat. The “Saucy” campaign follows the couple from a re-staged Vegas elopement to the storied Chateau Marmont where the "it" couple devours plant-based chicken in the penthouse suite, including the bathtub, and the bed.

While Kardashian has been on-and-off plant-leaning, Barker has maintained a strict vegan diet since 2009. Daring says Kardashian and Barker uphold the values of its plant-based approach to eating clean, healthy meatless chicken. Daring, a darling of celebrities who have ditched meat like Hailey Bieber, is known for its high-protein, low calorie chicken alternatives with a short ingredient list. A long-time advocate for health and wellness, Kourtney Kardashian is onboard to promote a healthier option than conventional chicken.

“I’ve been on a health and wellness journey for the past 13 years, which has made me super conscious of what I put into my body and my kids’ bodies. I’m not fully vegan, but Travis has helped me keep to a mostly plant-based diet, which is so much easier with Daring,” Kardashian said. She reccently posted a picture of her and Barker munching on fake wings, and each other, to her 184 million fans, with the caption: Guys, there's chickens that are dying. Why we love @daringfoods Plant Chicken.

“I honestly cannot believe how much it tastes like chicken. There are lots of plant proteins out there, but we’re always looking for options that are super clean with all-natural ingredients. That’s why I love Daring!”

The honeymooning couple will share the Daring recipes on their Instagram pages for fans to check out, and the company will make them available in its online cookbook, Unclucked Eats.

Travis Barker’s Vegan Influence

Barker’s investment comes as no surprise. The Blink-182 drummer went vegan when he was 13 years old after surviving a plane crash, but cut meat out of his diet during his childhood. Now, the famed drummer helps supports several plant-based ventures including Crossroads Kitchen and Monty’s Good Burger. Barker also launched his own vegan startup called Barker Wellness Co. – a CBD-based self-care brand.

“I haven’t eaten meat since I was 13 years old, so really good plant protein is important to me. Daring is awesome because it’s super clean and has all-natural ingredients.” Barker said. “When I went fully vegan 15 years ago, the options were basically straight vegetables, so I’m excited to see more plant-based choices on menus– That’s why I invested in Crossroads Kitchen and Monty’s and why this partnership with Daring felt so right for Kourt and Me.”

Kardashians Enter the Vegan Market

This May, Kim Kardashian joined the plant-based meat company Beyond Meat as the brand’s first-ever Chief Taste Consultant. The major influencer, reality star, and law student will help promote Beyond’s vegan meat selection and encourage her 282.9 million Instagram followers to try adopting a plant-based diet. With her platform, Kardashian will showcase recipes with Beyond products

“I’ve been focusing on going more plant-based and can tell you that Beyond Meat is my absolute favorite – I love how all their products not only taste amazing but are also good for me and my family,” Kardashian said at the time. “Plus, my kids are obsessed with my Beyond Beef taco recipe, the Beyond Burger for BBQs, and Beyond Chicken Tenders for a quick snack. As my fans know, my fridge and freezer are fully stocked with Beyond Meat’s products and I’m so thrilled to be featured in the campaign as its Chief Taste Consultant to inspire people to include Beyond Meat in their diets.”

Daring’s Celebrity Endorsements and National Expansion

Before Barker and Kardashian, Daring gained support from several other major celebrities including Drake, NFL star Cam Newton, and Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson. With the help of these celebrity endorsements, Daring highlights its gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, and simple vegan chicken option.

Currently, the brand offers four bold flavors including Breaded, Cajun, Original, and Lemon & Herb with a market standard price of $7.50 per eight-ounce bag. Fans of vegan chicken (or Barker and Kardashian) can find the vegan chicken at over 400 restaurants and 9,000 retailers including Sprouts, Whole Foods, Walmart, Kroger, Target, and Erewhon.