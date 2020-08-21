Finally, The Vegan Shrimp Tacos of Your Dreams Are Here
Even aboard the plant-based bus, you’ve enjoyed Taco Tuesdays. And Thursdays. And, well any day of the week. There have been many occasions to enjoy a Cauliflower Taco with Cilantro Lime Crema. There have been Sweet Potato and Black Bean Tacos tastings galore. Days have started with Breakfast Scrambled Tofu Tacos and ended with Crispy Jackfruit Tacos with Vegan Cheese and Cilantro. Indeed, there have been many types of tacos.
And yet, sometimes, you just want a shrimp taco. Well, without all the environmental destruction, labor issues, and animal welfare problems, that lead to getting said crustaceans to your plate. That’s why we were thrilled when we discovered the upmarket plant-based seafood products from California-based Sophie’s Kitchen, specifically their breaded shrimp.
For nights when all your taste buds can dream about is a heaping platter of shrimp tacos, this wonderful recipe has you covered. And when the time is safe to host your famous “I Can’t Believe It’s Vegan!” dinner parties once again, we can guarantee the whole crew will be as delighted as your taste buds.
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
Recipe inspired by Damn Delicious
Makes 4 tacos
Ingredients
For the tacos
- 1 tablespoon hot sauce
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 box Sophie’s Kitchen Plant-Based Breaded Shrimp
- 4 six-inch corn tortillas
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves
For the slaw
- 2 cups shredded green cabbage
- 1 cup shredded red cabbage
- 1/2 cup vegan mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Juice of 1 lime
- ½ teaspoon salt
For the sauce
- ¼ cup vegan mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce
- 1 tablespoon maple/agave syrup
- 2 teaspoons Frank’s Hot Sauce (or hot sauce of choice)
Instructions
- To make the slaw, combine cabbage, vegan mayonnaise, cilantro, garlic, lime juice and salt in a large bowl; set aside.
- To make the sauce, whisk together vegan mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce, syrup, and hot sauce in a small bowl; set aside.
- Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Working in batches, add shrimp to the skillet and cook until evenly golden and crispy, about 2-3 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.
- Immediately add the shrimp to tortillas and top with slaw. Drizzle the tacos with sweet chili sauce and garnish with cilantro, if desired.