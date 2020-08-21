Finally, The Vegan Shrimp Tacos of Your Dreams Are Here

Even aboard the plant-based bus, you’ve enjoyed Taco Tuesdays. And Thursdays. And, well any day of the week. There have been many occasions to enjoy a Cauliflower Taco with Cilantro Lime Crema. There have been Sweet Potato and Black Bean Tacos tastings galore. Days have started with Breakfast Scrambled Tofu Tacos and ended with Crispy Jackfruit Tacos with Vegan Cheese and Cilantro. Indeed, there have been many types of tacos.

And yet, sometimes, you just want a shrimp taco. Well, without all the environmental destruction, labor issues, and animal welfare problems, that lead to getting said crustaceans to your plate. That’s why we were thrilled when we discovered the upmarket plant-based seafood products from California-based Sophie’s Kitchen, specifically their breaded shrimp.

For nights when all your taste buds can dream about is a heaping platter of shrimp tacos, this wonderful recipe has you covered. And when the time is safe to host your famous “I Can’t Believe It’s Vegan!” dinner parties once again, we can guarantee the whole crew will be as delighted as your taste buds.