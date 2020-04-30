What are the odds that Cinco De Mayo just happens to also land on a Tuesday (aka Taco Tuesday) this year? Given this happy coincidence, there’s really only one way to celebrate this coming Cinco De Mayo and that’s with tacos! This Mexican dish is traditionally filled with meat and a range of different toppings, but this is The Beet, so I want to give you guys something that’s not only vegan but also but healthy, without sacrificing any flavor.

These simple cauliflower tacos are paired with the Cilantro Lime Crema for an impressive dish that you'd never guess is so easy. The spicy kick you get from the cauliflower is perfectly balanced with the cool freshness from the sauce. The cauliflower is seasoned with taco seasoning, which can be found in pretty much any grocery store, but if you have your own taco seasoning you love to use, feel free to do so. This recipe makes about 6-8 tacos, but just in case… you may want to double up.