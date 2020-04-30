What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Cauliflower Tacos with Cilantro Lime Crema
What are the odds that Cinco De Mayo just happens to also land on a Tuesday (aka Taco Tuesday) this year? Given this happy coincidence, there’s really only one way to celebrate this coming Cinco De Mayo and that’s with tacos! This Mexican dish is traditionally filled with meat and a range of different toppings, but this is The Beet, so I want to give you guys something that’s not only vegan but also but healthy, without sacrificing any flavor.
These simple cauliflower tacos are paired with the Cilantro Lime Crema for an impressive dish that you'd never guess is so easy. The spicy kick you get from the cauliflower is perfectly balanced with the cool freshness from the sauce. The cauliflower is seasoned with taco seasoning, which can be found in pretty much any grocery store, but if you have your own taco seasoning you love to use, feel free to do so. This recipe makes about 6-8 tacos, but just in case… you may want to double up.
Cauliflower Taco with Cilantro Lime Crema
Prep Time: 10 Minutes
Cook Time: 20 Minutes
Total Time: 30 Minutes
Ingredients
- 1 Head Cauliflower
- 2 Tbsp Olive OIl
- 2 Tbsp Taco Seasoning
- Lime Juice, from half a lime
- ½ Cup Raw Cashews, soaked in hot water for 30 minutes
- ⅓ Cup Water
- ¼ Cup Fresh Cilantro
- Lime Juice, from one full lime
- Tortillas
- Your Favourite Toppings
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 425F and line a baking tray with parchment paper.
- Chop your cauliflower into small to medium-sized florets. Don’t cut them big, as it will be harder to fill your tacos.
- Add your cauliflower florets into a large bowl along with your olive oil, taco seasoning, and lime juice. Mix until each floret is coated. Transfer your cauliflower onto your baking tray and spread them out evenly. Bake in the oven for 20 minutes flipping halfway.
- While your cauliflower is baking, make the cilantro lime crema by adding your soaked cashews, water, cilantro, and lime juice to a blender. Blend until completely smooth. If you find it’s too thick, you can mix in 1 tbsp of water at a time until you reach your desired consistency.
- Once cauliflower is done baking, remove from oven and assemble your tacos on some tortillas. At this point, feel free to use whatever extra toppings you enjoy. I like to use mashed avocados, red onions, jalapenos, black beans, and of course the roasted cauliflower. Drizzle as much of your crema as you want over your tacos and enjoy!