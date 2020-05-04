Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Protein-Packed Scrambled Tacos
Cinco de Mayo is tomorrow and we have you prepared for breakfast, or lunch, or dinner. Make these tacos tonight and pop them in the microwave to have them ready on the table for the holiday in the morning.
Tacos are a crowd-pleaser because they're filling, easy to make vegan, and usually healthy. It's time to use up your pantry essentials so grab your tortilla and fill the taco with tofu, beans, fresh veggies, and spices. Prepare them on a serving platter with a side of homemade salsa and guacamole. Happy Cinco de Mayo!
Recipe Developer: Natalie Penny, @natalie.naturally
Why we love it: These tacos are packed with plant-based protein and fresh herbs and spices that taste delcious. They're a healthy breakfast option and are the perfect way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo...or any day for that matter!
Make it for: Breakfast for Cinco de Mayo! This dish is the best way to throw a fiesta at 9 am!
Serves 4 people
Breakfast Scrambled Tofu Tacos
Ingredients
Refried black beans
- Half an onion
- 1 teaspoon of ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon Paprika
- 1 tablespoon chopped coriander stalks
- 1 tin drained and rinsed black beans
Avocado salsa
- Chopped cherry tomatoes
- 2 ripe avocados diced
- 3 tablespoons chopped coriander
- 3 to 4 chopped spring onions
- Salt and pepper
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- Juice of half a lime
Tofu
- 1 tablespoon neutral oil
- One block extra firm tofu
- Half a teaspoon turmeric
- Half a teaspoon black salt
- 1 cup of vegetable stock
- Salt-and-pepper
To serve
- Taco size tour tiller wraps soft
- Sliced fresh chilies
- Lime cheeks
- Coriander leaves
Instructions
- Wrap your tacos in foil and place it in an oven to warm up. 160
- Start by making your refried beans. Using a medium nonstick frying pan fry the onion until soft and translucent.
- Whilst the onions are frying prepare your avocado salsa. Add all the ingredients to a bowl and gently mix.
Keep to one side until ready to serve
- Once your onions are soft and translucent add the spices and coriander stalks to the pan and stir for a few minutes.
- Add in the black beans and fry for a few minutes until they start to soften. If they start to dry out you can add a splash of water or vegetable stock, keep them on a low heat, covered until ready to use.
- To make your tofu scramble, take the block of tofu and break it up with your hands to resembles large crumbly chunks.
- Add the oil to a frying pan, add the tofu, turmeric, salt-and-pepper, black salt and a good splash of the vegetable stock. Fry on medium heat until it is cooked through and resembles scrambled eggs. If it looks like it’s drying out continue to add splashes of vegetable stock. Keep on a low heat until ready to serve.
- When you’re ready to serve to take your tacos out of the oven, fill each taco with some refried beans followed with some scrambled tofu, avocado salsa, and finish with some chopped chilies, coriander leaves and serve the lime wedges on the side.