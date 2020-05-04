Cinco de Mayo is tomorrow and we have you prepared for breakfast, or lunch, or dinner. Make these tacos tonight and pop them in the microwave to have them ready on the table for the holiday in the morning.

Tacos are a crowd-pleaser because they're filling, easy to make vegan, and usually healthy. It's time to use up your pantry essentials so grab your tortilla and fill the taco with tofu, beans, fresh veggies, and spices. Prepare them on a serving platter with a side of homemade salsa and guacamole. Happy Cinco de Mayo!

Recipe Developer: Natalie Penny, @natalie.naturally

Why we love it: These tacos are packed with plant-based protein and fresh herbs and spices that taste delcious. They're a healthy breakfast option and are the perfect way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo...or any day for that matter!

Make it for: Breakfast for Cinco de Mayo! This dish is the best way to throw a fiesta at 9 am!

Serves 4 people