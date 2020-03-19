Crispy Jackfruit Tacos with Vegan Cheese and Cilantro
Switch up your veggie tacos with this jackfruit taco recipe for. Jackfruit is tasty, versatile and the texture is similar to meat so you can trick your non-vegan friends into thinking they are eating the real thing. Make this recipe more authentic by frying up your own corn tortillas!
Plant-Based Tacos with Jackfruit
Recipe Developer: @melissasproduce
Health Benefits: Jackfruit is high in magnesium, B6, antioxidants and fiber. Fiber aids in digestion and the antioxidants boost your immune system.
Why We Love It: These jackfruit tacos are perfect for a celebratory meal that vegans and non-vegans will both love. By transforming jackfruit into a tender, flavorful “meat” by seasoning it with a range of spices, you’ll ensure everyone at your Taco Tuesday dinner leaves satisfied and full.
Make It For: When you're feeling bored of your go-to taco recipes, these crispy jackfruit tacos are a great change-up.
INGREDIENTS
- Canola Oil for Frying⠀
- 6 (6-inch) Corn Tortillas⠀
- 1 ripe lime, zested⠀
- 2 teaspoons Ground Cumin⠀
- 1 tablespoon Chili Powder⠀
- 1/2 teaspoon Granulated Garlic⠀
- 1/4 teaspoon Chipotle Powder⠀
- 1/4 teaspoon Onion Powder⠀
- 1/2 teaspoon Dried Mexican Oregano⠀
- 1/2 teaspoon Smoked Paprika⠀
- 1/2 teaspoon Kosher Salt⠀
- 1/8 Teaspoon Freshly Ground Pepper⠀
- 2 packages Melissa’s Fresh Jackfruit Pods, thinly sliced⠀
- 2 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil⠀
- 1/4 cup Tomato Sauce⠀
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat the canola oil to 350ºF and fry the tortillas, folding them to form taco shells. Then, drain them on paper towels and set aside.⠀
- In a mixing bowl, combine the lime zest and the next 9 ingredients. Toss in the jackfruit and set aside.⠀
- In a sauté pan, heat the olive oil. Add the jackfruit and sauté, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Add the tomato sauce and sauté for 5 minutes, stirring often.⠀
- Fill the taco shells with the jackfruit filling and add your favorite additions (cheese, cilantro, onion, salsa, lime juice, etc.).