Crispy Jackfruit Tacos with Vegan Cheese and Cilantro

Switch up your veggie tacos with this jackfruit taco recipe for. Jackfruit is tasty, versatile and the texture is similar to meat so you can trick your non-vegan friends into thinking they are eating the real thing. Make this recipe more authentic by frying up your own corn tortillas!

Plant-Based Tacos with Jackfruit

Recipe Developer: @melissasproduce

Health Benefits: Jackfruit is high in magnesium, B6, antioxidants and fiber. Fiber aids in digestion and the antioxidants boost your immune system.

Why We Love It: These jackfruit tacos are perfect for a celebratory meal that vegans and non-vegans will both love. By transforming jackfruit into a tender, flavorful “meat” by seasoning it with a range of spices, you’ll ensure everyone at your Taco Tuesday dinner leaves satisfied and full.

Make It For: When you're feeling bored of your go-to taco recipes, these crispy jackfruit tacos are a great change-up.

INGREDIENTS Canola Oil for Frying⠀

6 (6-inch) Corn Tortillas⠀

1 ripe lime, zested⠀

2 teaspoons Ground Cumin⠀

1 tablespoon Chili Powder⠀

1/2 teaspoon Granulated Garlic⠀

1/4 teaspoon Chipotle Powder⠀

1/4 teaspoon Onion Powder⠀

1/2 teaspoon Dried Mexican Oregano⠀

1/2 teaspoon Smoked Paprika⠀

1/2 teaspoon Kosher Salt⠀

1/8 Teaspoon Freshly Ground Pepper⠀

2 packages Melissa’s Fresh Jackfruit Pods, thinly sliced⠀

2 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil⠀

1/4 cup Tomato Sauce⠀