Crispy Jackfruit Tacos with Vegan Cheese and Cilantro

@melissasproduce

Switch up your veggie tacos with this jackfruit taco recipe for. Jackfruit is tasty, versatile and the texture is similar to meat so you can trick your non-vegan friends into thinking they are eating the real thing. Make this recipe more authentic by frying up your own corn tortillas!

Plant-Based Tacos with Jackfruit

Recipe Developer: @melissasproduce

Health Benefits: Jackfruit is high in magnesium, B6, antioxidants and fiber. Fiber aids in digestion and the antioxidants boost your immune system.

Why We Love It: These jackfruit tacos are perfect for a celebratory meal that vegans and non-vegans will both love. By transforming jackfruit into a tender, flavorful “meat” by seasoning it with a range of spices, you’ll ensure everyone at your Taco Tuesday dinner leaves satisfied and full.

Make It For: When you're feeling bored of your go-to taco recipes, these crispy jackfruit tacos are a great change-up.

INGREDIENTS

  • Canola Oil for Frying⠀
  • 6 (6-inch) Corn Tortillas⠀
  • 1 ripe lime, zested⠀
  • 2 teaspoons Ground Cumin⠀
  • 1 tablespoon Chili Powder⠀
  • 1/2 teaspoon Granulated Garlic⠀
  • 1/4 teaspoon Chipotle Powder⠀
  • 1/4 teaspoon Onion Powder⠀
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dried Mexican Oregano⠀
  • 1/2 teaspoon Smoked Paprika⠀
  • 1/2 teaspoon Kosher Salt⠀
  • 1/8 Teaspoon Freshly Ground Pepper⠀
  • 2 packages Melissa’s Fresh Jackfruit Pods, thinly sliced⠀
  • 2 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil⠀
  • 1/4 cup Tomato Sauce⠀

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Heat the canola oil to 350ºF and fry the tortillas, folding them to form taco shells. Then, drain them on paper towels and set aside.⠀
  2. In a mixing bowl, combine the lime zest and the next 9 ingredients. Toss in the jackfruit and set aside.⠀
  3. In a sauté pan, heat the olive oil. Add the jackfruit and sauté, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Add the tomato sauce and sauté for 5 minutes, stirring often.⠀
  4. Fill the taco shells with the jackfruit filling and add your favorite additions (cheese, cilantro, onion, salsa, lime juice, etc.).
Categories: Recipes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top