Day 4 Recipes for Your 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge

Congratulations, You're on Day 4 of The Plant-Based Challenge

These Recipes are designed to fill you up and energize you all through the day. We have compiled a Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner and two snacks -- and for your pick of desserts check out the recipe carousel at the bottom of the 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge homepage.

Breakfast: Overnight Oatmeal with Fruit and Agave Nectar

Oats are incredibly nutritious and will keep you feeling full throughout the day. Make this easy oatmeal recipe and get a kick start to your productive day.

Lunch: Healthy Black Bean and Quinoa Burger Topped with Fresh Vegetables



Dr. Praeger's vegan burgers are a crowd-pleaser at The Beet because even though the patties are frozen, the quality ingredients taste fresh. Store them in the freezer and cook a quick dinner that taste restaurant-worthy.

Snack 1: Avocado and Rice Wrapped With Nori

Surprisingly, an easy snack to make that is both filling and nutritious. If avocado doesn't fill you until dinner, throw-in cucumbers and carrots. Make this before you take on your busy day!

Dinner: Creamy Pasta and Broccoli Bake

Make your favorite dish into a dairy-free masterpiece. This recipe has a creamy and cheesy sauce that taste like the real thing.

Snack 2: No-Bake Peanut Butter and Oat Energy Balls with Dark Chocolate Chips

Fill up on all your favorite superfoods like hemp seeds, flax seeds, and oats in these energy bites that taste like chocolate cake but with half the calories.

Nutrition notes:

Approx. 231g carbs; 72g fat; 51g protein

Shop for Everything You Need for Day 4, Click Here: Day Four Shopping List.

Click here to download and print: Day Four Shopping List

Breakfast:

Rolled oats

Non-dairy milk of your choice

Agave nectar

Cinnamon

Lunch:

Snack 1:

Brown or white rice (1/2 cup)

Nori strips

Avocado

Sesame Seeds

Soy Sauce

Dinner:

Penne (or other tubular style pasta)

Broccoli florets

Cashews

Vegetable broth

3 garlic cloves

Apple cider vinegar

Salt

Nutritional yeast

Sun-dried tomatoes in oil

Lemon juice

For the Vegan Parmesan cheese:

Cashews

Nutritional yeast

2 small garlic cloves

Salt

Snack 2: