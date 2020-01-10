Day 4 Recipes for Your 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge
Congratulations, You're on Day 4 of The Plant-Based Challenge
These Recipes are designed to fill you up and energize you all through the day. We have compiled a Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner and two snacks -- and for your pick of desserts check out the recipe carousel at the bottom of the 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge homepage.
Breakfast: Overnight Oatmeal with Fruit and Agave Nectar
Oats are incredibly nutritious and will keep you feeling full throughout the day. Make this easy oatmeal recipe and get a kick start to your productive day.
Lunch: Healthy Black Bean and Quinoa Burger Topped with Fresh Vegetables
Dr. Praeger's vegan burgers are a crowd-pleaser at The Beet because even though the patties are frozen, the quality ingredients taste fresh. Store them in the freezer and cook a quick dinner that taste restaurant-worthy.
Snack 1: Avocado and Rice Wrapped With Nori
Surprisingly, an easy snack to make that is both filling and nutritious. If avocado doesn't fill you until dinner, throw-in cucumbers and carrots. Make this before you take on your busy day!
Dinner: Creamy Pasta and Broccoli Bake
Make your favorite dish into a dairy-free masterpiece. This recipe has a creamy and cheesy sauce that taste like the real thing.
Snack 2: No-Bake Peanut Butter and Oat Energy Balls with Dark Chocolate Chips
Fill up on all your favorite superfoods like hemp seeds, flax seeds, and oats in these energy bites that taste like chocolate cake but with half the calories.
Nutrition notes:
Approx. 231g carbs; 72g fat; 51g protein
Shop for Everything You Need for Day 4, Click Here: Day Four Shopping List.
Click here to download and print: Day Four Shopping List
Breakfast:
- Rolled oats
- Non-dairy milk of your choice
- Agave nectar
- Cinnamon
Lunch:
- Dr. Praeger's Purely Sensible Foods Black Bean Quinoa Veggie Burgers
- Sprouts
- Red onion
- Sliced avocado/guacamole
- Dijon mustard
- Sprouted whole-wheat buns
Snack 1:
- Brown or white rice (1/2 cup)
- Nori strips
- Avocado
- Sesame Seeds
- Soy Sauce
Dinner:
- Penne (or other tubular style pasta)
- Broccoli florets
- Cashews
- Vegetable broth
- 3 garlic cloves
- Apple cider vinegar
- Salt
- Nutritional yeast
- Sun-dried tomatoes in oil
- Lemon juice
For the Vegan Parmesan cheese:
- Cashews
- Nutritional yeast
- 2 small garlic cloves
- Salt
Snack 2:
- Peanut Butter
- Maple Syrup
- Oats
- Chia seeds
- Hemp Seeds
- Flax Seeds
- Dark Chocolate Chips