Overnight Oatmeal Drizzled with Agave Nectar

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1/2 cup rolled oats
  • non-dairy milk of your choice
Toppings: 
  • tablespoon agave nectar
  • pinch of cinnamon

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Pour equal parts rolled oats and non-dairy milk into a resealable container.
  2. Add desired toppings: we recommend almonds, sunflower seeds, cacao nibs, cashews, dried fruit, flaxseed or dried coconut.
  3. Place in refrigerator overnight and enjoy in the morning, topping with fresh fruit.

Nutritional Notes:

284 calories, 8g protein, 55g carbs, 6g fiber, 4g fat

Filed Under: 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge Breakfast
Categories: Recipes
