Overnight Oatmeal Drizzled with Agave Nectar
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/2 cup rolled oats
- non-dairy milk of your choice
Toppings:
- tablespoon agave nectar
- pinch of cinnamon
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Pour equal parts rolled oats and non-dairy milk into a resealable container.
- Add desired toppings: we recommend almonds, sunflower seeds, cacao nibs, cashews, dried fruit, flaxseed or dried coconut.
- Place in refrigerator overnight and enjoy in the morning, topping with fresh fruit.
Nutritional Notes:
284 calories, 8g protein, 55g carbs, 6g fiber, 4g fat