No-Bake Peanut Butter and Oat Energy Balls with Dark Chocolate Chips
INGREDIENTS:
- Peanut Butter
- Maple Syrup
- Oats
- Chia seeds
- Hemp Seeds
- Flax Seeds
- Dark Chocolate Chips
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Mix together all the ingredients in a bowl.
- Put the bowl in the fridge and let it sit for at least one hour once the ingredients are fully combined.
- Once chilled, roll the mixture into individual balls.
Nutritional Notes: per serving (⅙ of recipe)
155 calories, 5g protein, 12g carbs, 3g fiber, 11g fat