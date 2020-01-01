No-Bake Peanut Butter and Oat Energy Balls with Dark Chocolate Chips

Getty Images/500px Plus

INGREDIENTS:

  • Peanut Butter
  • Maple Syrup
  • Oats
  • Chia seeds
  • Hemp Seeds
  • Flax Seeds
  • Dark Chocolate Chips

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Mix together all the ingredients in a bowl.
  2. Put the bowl in the fridge and let it sit for at least one hour once the ingredients are fully combined.
  3. Once chilled, roll the mixture into individual balls.

Nutritional Notes: per serving (⅙ of recipe)

155 calories, 5g protein, 12g carbs, 3g fiber, 11g fat

Filed Under: 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge Snack, Diet & Nutrition, Plant-Based, Plant-Based Diet, Vegan Food, Vegan Lifestyle
Categories: Recipes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top