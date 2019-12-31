Creamy Pasta & Broccoli Bake
Creamy Pasta & Broccoli Bake
Serves 8
INGREDIENTS:
- 16-oz penne (or other tubular style pasta)
- 5 cups broccoli florets (about 12 ounces)
- For the Sun-dried Tomato Alfredo Sauce:
- 2 cups cashews (soaked for 2 hours or overnight and drained)
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- 3 garlic cloves
- 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 tsp salt
- ¼ cup nutritional yeast
- ¼ cup sun-dried tomatoes in oil (drained)
- ¼ cup lemon juice (about 1 lemon)
For the Vegan Parmesan cheese:
- 1 cup of cashews
- ¼ cup nutritional yeast
- 2 small garlic cloves
- 1 teaspoon salt
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the pasta according to the package directions.
- While the pasta cooks, make the Sun-dried Tomato Alfredo Sauce and vegan Parmesan. For the sauce, combine all the ingredients in a high-speed blender and mix until smooth. For the Parmesan, combine all of the ingredients in a food processor and pulse until it resembles crumbs.
- Drain the pasta and combine with half the batch of Sun-dried Tomato Alfredo Sauce and all of the broccoli florets.
- Spread ½ of the pasta and broccoli mixture into a 13x9” casserole dish.
- Sprinkle half of the Parmesan cheese over the pasta. Spread the remaining pasta on top.
- Pour the remaining sauce over the pasta. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese.
- Bake for about 15-20 minutes, until heated through and the broccoli is crisp, yet tender to the fork.
Nutritional Notes: per serving (⅛ of recipe)
335 calories, 13g protein, 39g carbs, 7g fiber, 17g fat