Creamy Pasta & Broccoli Bake

2 cups cashews (soaked for 2 hours or overnight and drained)

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the pasta according to the package directions.

While the pasta cooks, make the Sun-dried Tomato Alfredo Sauce and vegan Parmesan. For the sauce, combine all the ingredients in a high-speed blender and mix until smooth. For the Parmesan, combine all of the ingredients in a food processor and pulse until it resembles crumbs.

Drain the pasta and combine with half the batch of Sun-dried Tomato Alfredo Sauce and all of the broccoli florets.

Spread ½ of the pasta and broccoli mixture into a 13x9” casserole dish.

Sprinkle half of the Parmesan cheese over the pasta. Spread the remaining pasta on top.

Pour the remaining sauce over the pasta. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese.