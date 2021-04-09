When you decide to try to eat a mostly plant-based diet, the first question is: Where do I get my protein? (That's easy: First of all you probably are getting more protein than you need. Second of all: Plants have plenty of protein. Check out this list for the 20 vegetables with the most protein per serving.)

The next reaction is usually to ask: What do I eat, and what should I buy? Shopping for healthy, plant-based, dairy-free or fully vegan items can be overwhelming. That's why we created this column to recommend the items we are loving right now, and that we would buy over and over again.

When shopping: First hit the fresh produce aisle, and buy everything you love to eat (zucchini, broccoli, salad greens, peppers, artichokes, asparagus, and apples, bananas, grapes, oranges, grapefruits, etc) that you know is full of vitamins and antioxidants, healthy fiber and plant-based nutrition. Check out our hundreds of delicious recipes for ideas of what to make, including dinners, snacks, desserts, and every type of food you love, from Italian to Thai.

Each week the editors of The Beet do the shopping and taste testing for you, so you can know which items are worth it and which ones are a pass. Here, we recommend our favorite items (and the ones we like to buy ourselves). Some are treats or indulgences, but they are healthier treats, so decide for yourself how many or how often to eat. Get ready to love every plant-based bite!

Lucy's Favorite

1. Without a Trace Cookies

Need a snack you can eat without worrying about an allergen sneaking into your household? Without a Trace makes Cookies and Power Bites, Granola Bars that are vegan, without any eggs, milk or tree nuts, and they tell you on the label that their products are peanut-free wheat-free and soybean free as well as fish-free and shellfish-free (not that most cookies contain those, but with kids with allergies you can never be too careful.

Started by a mom, Brook Matthew, who had allergies growing up, Without a Trace is a darn good cookie when you want something light, without too many calories and carbs (130 calories and 189 grams of carbs). "Food allergies have always been a part of my life... I've been to the emergency room because of my own life-threatening reactions. From a young age I grew up fearful, experiencing the burden of keeping myself safe at school," Now that she has a family of our own, she says she is eager to keep allergens away from her daughter. "But we are no longer living in fear." Try these cookies whether or not you're avoiding allergens or you just want a tasty snack in the afternoon. Shop at Withoutatracefoods.com.

Stephanie's Favorite

1. Haus Aperitif Wine

Just in time for picnic weather, Haus has restocked its Sampler Kit of aperitif wines. The kit comes with your choice of any four of the brand's seven flavors, with each offering packing 18-20 percent ABV, a perfect amount for me because it's not too high or low. Each bottle makes 2-3 cocktails, and I love the small size because I can easily slip a couple into a tote bag and enjoy drinks with friends at the park.

Flavors include botanical blends like Citrus Flower, Lemon Lavender, Bitter Clove, Rose Rosé, Grapefruit Jalapeño, Ginger Yuzu, and Spiced Cherry. The Sampler Pack is a great portable option, but it's also the best way to sample all of Haus' varieties before you commit to buying a bigger bottle.

With Haus aperitifs, you can either add another alcohol such as prosecco, add juice, sparkling water, or club soda, or enjoy it all on its own. Because I take science very seriously, I conducted an "experiment" with my friend who was over for dinner, and we agreed: All three ways are perfectly delicious ways of enjoying these bottles. Our favorite flavor? Grapefruit Jalepeño if you love citrus notes but also like when your drink has a bit of a kick to it too. We were both equally impressed the next morning when we didn't have even a whisper of a hangover.

You can purchase The Sampler Pack here on Haus' website.

Hailey's Favorite

1. Spiceology

For anyone who loves to turn up the heat and take your vegetable platter to another level, you have to try seasonings, rubs, and spices from Spiceology, a chef-owned, high-end spice company with everything from the classics to unique mixes like Greek Freak, Guac and Roll, and Mango Tango.

While there are tons of different brands that sell spices, the search for a top-rated company can feel overwhelming. Well, Spiceology made it easier than ever to trust that you're going to love your meal. These spices are unlike any other and aside from the one-of-a-kind flavors, the quality ingredients are what makes the difference. Each spice, rub, and seasoning contains bright, fresh, and clean ingredients in their pure form. They even have a salt-free collection, low in sodium, and a healthier way to enjoy foods that are naturally salty. Depending on the flavor of the Spice, there's always a surprise of earth tones with citrus notes in the most complimentary way. My favorite seasoning so far is the Greek Freek, a Mediterranian salt-free seasoning made with garlic, onion, orange peel, dehydrated tomato, chili flakes, yeast extract, and sunflower, the most flavorful combination with umami aftertaste. I add Greek Freek to my pasta dishes, vegan feta block, marinated tofu, and even with a bowl of simply diced tomatoes and olive oil. The best part is that the spices are packed in bundles with a variety of different flavors that pair perfectly or, they're sold separately so when it's pasta night, you have all the spices you need to upgrade your meal, but if you can't get enough of one specific product, then it's all yours.

To purchase Spiceology, click here.

Caitlin's Favorite

1.Sir Kensington's Chipotle Vegan Mayo

Chipotle mayo has always been the one condiment I reach for whether it's breakfast, lunch or dinner. I assumed that going plant-based meant giving up my favorite sauce, but thanks to Sir Kensington's I didn't have to.

Sir Kensington's Chipotle Vegan Mayo is the first dairy-free, vegan mayo that I've tried that has the same creamy consistency and smoky flavor as real chipotle mayo. Sir Kensington's vegan mayo is made with healthier ingredients such as sunflower oil and aquafaba. The chipotle pepper and smoked paprika seasoning give this mayo the perfect kick of heat. The reason I love this chipotle mayo is for its versatility: Spread it on a meatless burger or dip vegan nuggets and fries to add a hint of spice. If spicier food isn't your thing, Sir Kensington also has this vegan mayo available in Classic, Avocado Oil and Special Sauce flavors.

You can buy Sir Kensington's Chipotle Vegan Mayo on Amazon here or Target here.

Max's Favorite

1. Big Sur Breakfast Burrito

Sometimes the only option in the mornings is a rushed breakfast on the go, but often it's difficult to find a delicious plant-based option for these scenarios. Sweet Earth’s breakfast burritos my personal favorite frozen breakfast option for any morning where there’s already too much on my plate. It is a cheap option with a bold flavor good enough to convince you to make this a primary breakfast choice.

My highest recommendation is the Big Sur Breakfast burrito. The breakfast burrito blows the competition out of the water and can be prepared in absolutely no time to be eaten at home or on the move. The company prides itself on providing a fully plant-based food item without compromising its taste. The burrito is filled with a blend of roasted potatoes, peppers, seitan, seasoned tofu, and numeric. The breakfast burrito provides a breakfast option packed with protein and fiber, starting off a busy day with essential nutrients. I would always suggest topping each bite with a little hot sauce for an extra kick.

You can find the Big Sur burrito along with Sweet Earth Buffalo Chik’n and Curry Tiger burritos at almost any big retailer. The burritos can be purchased from between $2.49 and $3.49 at Walmart, Kroger, Target, Amazon, and other selected grocery stores.