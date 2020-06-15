Your VegStart Diet Shopping List for Week 2, Plan Ahead for Weight Loss

Your week two shopping list is here! Congrats on finishing your first week of The VegStart Diet. We hope you have some of these at home, but anything you need to buy is easy to source, and you can get it delivered if you don't want to head out to the market. Keep going on the journey to getting healthier and lighter!

Fruits

  • 1 1/3 Banana
  • 1 cup Grapes
  • 1/4 cup Lemon Juice
  • 3 Navel Orange
  • 1/2 cup Prunes

Breakfast

  • 1/3 cup Almond Butter
  • 2 2/3 cup tbsps Strawberry Jam

Seeds

  • 1/2 cup Almonds
  • 1/2 cup Chia Seeds
  • 1 1/2 tsp Chili Powder
  • 2/3 tsp Cinnamon
  • 1 1/3 tbsps Dried Basil
  • 1 tsp Garlic Powder
  • 1/2 cup. Ground Flax Seed
  • 1 tsp Oregano
  • 1/3 cup Pumpkin Seeds
  • 1/2 tsp Red Pepper Flakes
  • 1 tbsp Sesame Seeds

Boxed & Canned

  • Bread Crumbs
  • Brown Rice Spaghetti
  • Chickpeas
  • Lentils
  • Popcorn
  • Red Kidney Beans
  • 2 tbsp Tomato Paste

Frozen

  • 7 cups Frozen Edamame
  • 2 1/2 cups Frozen Mango

Vegetables

  • 1 bunch Asparagus
  • 7 cups Baby Spinach
  • 1 head Boston Lettuce
  • 2 cups Broccoli
  • 4 Carrot
  • 2 Carrots
  • 11 stalks Celery
  • 4 cups Cherry Tomatoes
  • 7 Garlic
  • 3 tbsps Ginger
  • 3 cups Gnocchi
  • 2 cups Matchstick Carrots
  • 1 tbsp Parsley
  • 1 Red Bell Pepper
  • 1 cup Red Onion
  • 1/2 Yellow Onion

Cold

  • Unsweetened Almond Milk

Condiments & Oils

  • Avocado Oil
  • Balsamic Vinegar
  • Bbq Sauce
  • Black Olives
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Soy Sauce

Bread, Fish, Meat, Cheese

  • 14 ozs Tofu

Baking

  • 2 12/ cups Oats
  • 1 1/3 tsps Vanilla Extract

Other

  • Protein Powder
  • Sugar-Free Ketchup
  • Vanilla Protein Powder
