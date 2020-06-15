Your week two shopping list is here! Congrats on finishing your first week of The VegStart Diet. We hope you have some of these at home, but anything you need to buy is easy to source, and you can get it delivered if you don't want to head out to the market. Keep going on the journey to getting healthier and lighter!

Fruits 1 1/3 Banana

Red Kidney Beans 2 tbsp Tomato Paste Frozen 7 cups Frozen Edamame

1 cup Red Onion
1/2 Yellow Onion Cold Unsweetened Almond Milk Condiments & Oils Avocado Oil

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Soy Sauce Bread, Fish, Meat, Cheese 14 ozs Tofu Baking 2 12/ cups Oats

Sugar-Free Ketchup
Vanilla Protein Powder