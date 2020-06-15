Your VegStart Diet Shopping List for Week 2, Plan Ahead for Weight Loss
Your week two shopping list is here! Congrats on finishing your first week of The VegStart Diet. We hope you have some of these at home, but anything you need to buy is easy to source, and you can get it delivered if you don't want to head out to the market. Keep going on the journey to getting healthier and lighter!
Fruits
- 1 1/3 Banana
- 1 cup Grapes
- 1/4 cup Lemon Juice
- 3 Navel Orange
- 1/2 cup Prunes
Breakfast
- 1/3 cup Almond Butter
- 2 2/3 cup tbsps Strawberry Jam
Seeds
- 1/2 cup Almonds
- 1/2 cup Chia Seeds
- 1 1/2 tsp Chili Powder
- 2/3 tsp Cinnamon
- 1 1/3 tbsps Dried Basil
- 1 tsp Garlic Powder
- 1/2 cup. Ground Flax Seed
- 1 tsp Oregano
- 1/3 cup Pumpkin Seeds
- 1/2 tsp Red Pepper Flakes
- 1 tbsp Sesame Seeds
Boxed & Canned
- Bread Crumbs
- Brown Rice Spaghetti
- Chickpeas
- Lentils
- Popcorn
- Red Kidney Beans
- 2 tbsp Tomato Paste
Frozen
- 7 cups Frozen Edamame
- 2 1/2 cups Frozen Mango
Vegetables
- 1 bunch Asparagus
- 7 cups Baby Spinach
- 1 head Boston Lettuce
- 2 cups Broccoli
- 4 Carrot
- 2 Carrots
- 11 stalks Celery
- 4 cups Cherry Tomatoes
- 7 Garlic
- 3 tbsps Ginger
- 3 cups Gnocchi
- 2 cups Matchstick Carrots
- 1 tbsp Parsley
- 1 Red Bell Pepper
- 1 cup Red Onion
- 1/2 Yellow Onion
Cold
- Unsweetened Almond Milk
Condiments & Oils
- Avocado Oil
- Balsamic Vinegar
- Bbq Sauce
- Black Olives
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Soy Sauce
Bread, Fish, Meat, Cheese
- 14 ozs Tofu
Baking
- 2 12/ cups Oats
- 1 1/3 tsps Vanilla Extract
Other
- Protein Powder
- Sugar-Free Ketchup
- Vanilla Protein Powder