Your VegStart Diet, Natural Plant-Based Weight Loss: Shopping List for Week One
The key to succeeding in any new diet or healthy habit is to get prepared. you wouldn't start training for a marathon without making sure you had the right running shoes and the same is true for the VegStart Diet. You want to equip yourself with healthy plant-based ingredients and begin cooking with everything you need at hand.
To that end here is your Week One Shopping List. We hope you have some of these at home, but anything you need to buy is easy to source, and you can get it delivered if you don't want to head out to the market. Just buy what you need for Week 1 now since we will send you Week Two before you need it. Get ready to get healthy, lose some weight, and give your body the reboot it deserves.
Fruits
- 1/4 Avocado
- 2 Banana
- 1 cup Blackberries
- 2 cups Blueberries
- 1 cup Cherries
- 1/2 Lemon
- 1 1/2 tsp Lime Juice
- 1 Navel Orange
- 1 cup Strawberries
Breakfast
- 2 tbsp Almond Butter
- 2 tbsp Maple Syrup
Seeds, Nuts & Spices
- 1/2 cup Almonds
- 1/8 tsp Black Pepper
- 1/4 cup Chia Seeds
- 1 1/8 tsp Chili Powder
- 1 tsp Cinnamon
- 1 1/4 tsp Cumin
- 2/3 tsp Dried Thyme
- 1 tsp Garlic Powder
- 3/4 cup Hemp Seeds
- 1/2 tsp Oregano
- 2 tsp Paprika
- 1 cup Pumpkin Seeds
- 1 tsp Sea Salt
- 2 tbsp Sesame Seeds
- 1/4 cup Sliced Almonds
- 1 tsp Turmeric
Frozen
- 2 cups Frozen Berries
- 1 cup Frozen Cauliflower
- 3 cups Frozen Edamame
- 1 cup Frozen Mango
Vegetables
- 7 cups Baby Spinach
- 1 1/2 cup Breakfast Potatoes
- 2 cups Broccoli
- 18 Carrots
- 3 stalks Celery
- 2 cups Cherry Tomatoes
- 1 Cucumber
- 5 1/3 Garlic
- 2 2/3 Green Beans
- 1 cup Matchstick Carrots
- 3 cups Mixed Greens
- 2 1/3 Bell Peppers
- 3/4 cup Red Onion
- 1/4 head Romaine Hearts
- 2 Sweet Potatoes
- 1 Yellow Onion
Canned
- 1/2 cup Black Beans
- 1 cup Brown Rice
- 10 oz Chickpea Pasta
- 1/2 cup Organic Coconut Milk
- 1/2 cup Organic Salsa
- 4 cups Organic Vegetable Broth
- 1 1/4 cups Quinoa
- 2 oz Seed Crackers
- 2 1/2 cups White Navy Beans
Baking
- 1/4 cup Dried Unsweetened Cranberries
- 1/2 tsp Nutritional Yeast
- 2 cups Oats
- 1/2 cup Unsweetened Applesauce
- 2 tbsp Unsweetened Coconut Flakes
Plant-Based Protein
- 2 1/16 lbs Tofu
Condiments & Oils
- 3 1/3 tbsp Avocado Oil
- 1 tbsp Balsamic Vinegar
- 1/4 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1/4 tsp Ground Tumeric
- 4 oz Guacamole Cups
- 1 tbsp Soy Sauce
- 1/4 cup Tahini
- 2 tbsp Teriyaki Sauce
- 1 cup Tomato Sauce
Cold
- 5 cups Unsweetened Almond Milk
Other
- 4 Ice Cubes
- 1 cup Vanilla Protein Powder
- 2 cups Water