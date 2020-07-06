The key to succeeding in any new diet or healthy habit is to get prepared. you wouldn't start training for a marathon without making sure you had the right running shoes and the same is true for the VegStart Diet. You want to equip yourself with healthy plant-based ingredients and begin cooking with everything you need at hand.

To that end here is your Week One Shopping List. We hope you have some of these at home, but anything you need to buy is easy to source, and you can get it delivered if you don't want to head out to the market. Just buy what you need for Week 1 now since we will send you Week Two before you need it. Get ready to get healthy, lose some weight, and give your body the reboot it deserves.