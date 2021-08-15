You Can Find LA’s Best Upscale Vegan Fare at Crossroads Kitchen

I don’t know what you picture when you think “vegan restaurant,” but it’s definitely not what you would expect when you enter Crossroads Kitchen, an LA hotspot where meat-eaters and vegans alike can dine in a luxury environment, hence the name 'Crossroads.' Chef Tal Ronnen founded Crossroads in 2013, paving the way for plant-based fine dining. Crossroads presents an experience that is beloved by celebrities, locals, and vegan-foodies alike.

Don't be surprised if you dine next to Kourtney Kardashian or Travis Barker, who is one of the investors in the restaurant. The founder of Crossroads is a celebrity chef himself and has been named a New York Times Bestselling Author for his cookbook. With all the credibility, Crossroads has quickly made a name for itself in the Los Angeles dining scene.

High-End Vegan Cuisine

Located on the famous Melrose Boulevard in Los Angeles, at first glance you would not expect the dark grey exterior to house a luxury dining experience inside. Valet is waiting for you out front once you arrive. With premier decor and dim lighting, Crossroads offers a sexy interior with magazine features covering the walls, white tablecloths covering the tables, and sparkling chandeliers hanging from the ceiling. Whether you sit indoors or outdoors, this place delivers an upscale, chic ambiance.

Though Crossroads is typically reservation-only, their staff is extremely accomodating. They are always on standby to refill drinks and deliver your needs. The extremely polite staff matches the high-end environment perfectly.

Crossroad's Menu

Fancy vegan fare? Yes, please! Crossroads is “proud to serve mouthwatering Mediterranean meals in a refined environment.” The entire menu is plant-based and a majority of their small plates are gluten-free. This does not diminish the bursting flavors that their dishes offer, with food is so tasty that most guests don't even realize what they’re eating made without animal products.

Offering brunch, lunch, and dinner menus, you will not be disappointed whatever time you choose to dine. Crossroads changes its menu every few months, so always be prepared to try something new. Though every dish is plant-based, the vegan cues are not obvious. On the menu, some of the dishes are literally named “Lasagna Bolognese” and “Spaghetti Carbonara.” If you didn't know that the menu is vegan going in, you definitely wouldn't realize when ordering. Crossroads was the first plant-based restaurant in LA to have a full bar offering an extensive cocktail program. You cannot miss out on trying one of their specialty drinks to top off your experience.

Take your luxury dining experience up to the next notch. If you are looking to get the most out of the menu, you have to try their Summer Tasting Menu. Currently, they offer a seven-course sample meal for $165 per person. Executive Chef Scot Jones crafted this menu to perfection. The sampling starts off with Chilled Corn Soup as an appetizer, followed by a Watermelon Salad and Stuffed Zucchini Blossoms. After you finish the fourth, fifth, and sixth dishes, there are two choices for dessert. This is a fun option for a date night or your first time at the restaurant!

Overall, if you are looking to have a fancy date night or posh business meeting, Crossroads is the place to go. With a luxury experience from start to finish, you will never be disappointed. The plant-based vegan menu is complemented by the restaurant's extensive wine list and stunning environment.

