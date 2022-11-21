Plant-based and vegan customers can expect to find simple, healthy options at every Zoe's Kitchen location nationwide. The fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant is devoted to providing healthy, fresh meals to its customers, emphasizing the importance of creating craveable and nutritious meals that do not go wildly over budget.

Zoe's Kitchen's dynamic menu allows the customer to modify most vegetarian options to be served completely vegan. But plant-based diners do not even need to worry much about modifications, because the menu features several signature vegan meals and sides for guests to order. You can grab a falafel plate or a Falafel, Lettuce, and Tomato sandwich. Don't be afraid to pack the delectable sides onto your order including Braised White Beans and Turmeric Rice.

Currently, Zoe's Kitchen operates approximately 50 locations across 14 states, a number that dropped when Zoe's Kitchen was acquired by the Cava Group –– the company responsible for the sister fast-casual chain, Cava. Now, Zoe's Kitchen's vegan-friendly menu is joined by a greater collection of vegan-friendly fast-casual chains.

Here's everything that's vegan at Zoe's Kitchen

Everything That's Vegan at Zoe's Kitchen

Similar to other fast-casual restaurants, Zoe's Kitchen does not guarantee that it can totally avoid cross-contamination with meat and dairy ingredients.

Taste More: Pick Two Vegan Options at Zoe's Kitchen

Can't decide what to order? Choose the pick-two option for $9.99. Pick between a half sandwich, a bowl of soup, or a side Greek salad.

Vegan Appetizers at Zoe's Kitchen

Served with cucumbers and pita bread, this classic chickpea-based dip is an essential order. Hummus Trio: This appetizer gives you a little taste of the different hummus options, served with bell peppers, grape tomatoes, and pita bread. Instead of getting the basil pesto, substitute it for more of your hummus of choice. Make sure to order without pita chips!

Signature Vegan Plates and Bowls at Zoe's Kitchen

Cauliflower Rice Bowl: Chilled cauliflower rice topped with skhug, cucumbers, and fresh dill. Add roasted vegetables, baked falafel, or other side options to better build your bowl. Instead of Tzatziki, order with the lemon herb tahini dressing.

Plant-Based Sandwiches at Zoe's Kitchen

Sandwiches are served with a single side.

Baked Falafel Pita: This falafel sandwich is served in a warm pita with Skhug, tomato relish, cabbage, and fresh dill. Order without Tzatziki and feta, and instead finish this sandwich with lemon herb tahini.

Plant-Based Salads at Zoe's Kitchen

Classic Greek Salad: Served over potato salad, this salad feature spring mix, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, olives, red onions, and Zoe's Greek Dressing. Order without feta dressing and add falafel or avocado to the salad.

Vegan Sides and Soup at Zoe's Kitchen

To make sure you leave Zoe's Kitchen fully satisfied and full, order one of the chain's plant-based sides or soup.

Mediterranean Lentil: This classic Mediterranean dish is a heartwarming soup packed with green lentils, tomatoes, and carrots that comes served with a warm pita.

Apple Slices

Baked Falafel

Braised White Beans

Cauliflower Rice

Deep River Chips

Fire Roasted Corn

Grilled Potato Salad

Pita Bread

Roasted Vegetables

Tumeric Rice

Dairy-Free Dressings & Sauces at Zoe's Kitchen

Lemon Herb Tahini

Israeli Skhug

Moroccan Harissa

Zoe's Greek Dressing

Eating Plant-Based for Your Health

Looking to eat healthier and add more plant-based foods to your diet? Zoe's Kitchen makes ordering plant-based easier than ever, and you won't sacrifice flavor or money trying to do so. Eating more plant-based can have significant benefits to your health, even by adding just some plant-based meals to your routine. Eating mostly plant-based can prolong life expectancy by over 10 years!

Eating plant-based whole foods such as whole grains, lentils, beans, nuts, and soybeans can help control blood sugar, improve weight management, and offer protective nutrients to keep your body in good shape. When you order lunch from Zoe's Kitchen, remember that avoiding meat in favor of falafel or veggies can help protect your gut health and overall well-being for longer.

