Nearly half of Americans consider themselves flexitarian, but despite this growing trend, finding affordable plant-based options at major chains can be difficult. Luckily, that's not the case at P.F. Chang's –– the fast-casual restaurant famous for its chef-crafted, affordable Asian fusion food. Even though P.F. Chang's currently lacks plant-based protein options other than tofu, the menu is easy to navigate for hungry vegan customers.

P.F. Chang's currently operates about 300 locations in 22 countries, featuring a menu packed with familiar Asian-inspired dishes ranging from stir-fries to lettuce wraps. The majority of the menu uses sauces with meat or dairy ingredients, but plant-based customers won't have trouble finding vegan-friendly options.

If you're hungry for American Chinese food but don't want to order takeout, P.F. Chang's is an excellent spot to host a family dinner or grab a quick bite to eat. Even though the menu could use some additional plant-based options, you will leave P.F. Chang's satisfied and with a full stomach. And of course, we cannot forget the drink menu. The fast-casual restaurant offers an extensive selection of cocktails that are accidentally vegan!

When you visit P.F. Chang's next, grab a cocktail with your vegan dinner and enjoy your evening! Here's a handy guide to ordering vegan at P.F. Chang's.

Everything Vegan at P.F. Chang's

Similar to other fast-casual chains, P.F. Chang's does not guarantee that its plant-based dishes completely avoid cross-contamination with animal-based products.

Vegan Appetizers at P.F. Chang's

Chili Garlic Green Beans: Tossed in a red chili sauce, these seared green beans are flavored with Sichuan preserves and fresh garlic.

Tossed in a red chili sauce, these seared green beans are flavored with Sichuan preserves and fresh garlic. Edamame: Steamed edamame tossed with salt to help tide over the table!

Steamed edamame tossed with salt to help tide over the table! Vegetarian Lettuce Wraps: The veggie lettuce wraps make a perfect appetizer or small entree, complete with garlic, scallions, minced vegetables, sesame oil, crispy rice ticks, and lime. Serve these up in iceberg lettuce.

Plant-Based Entrees at P.F. Chang's

Buddha's Feast: This plant-based medley can be prepared steamed or stir-fried. The vegan feast comes with savory sauce, green beans, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, and five-spice tofu.

This plant-based medley can be prepared steamed or stir-fried. The vegan feast comes with savory sauce, green beans, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, and five-spice tofu. Ma Po Tofu: This classic Chinese dish features crispy silken tofu tossed in spicy red chili sauce over steamed broccoli.

This classic Chinese dish features crispy silken tofu tossed in spicy red chili sauce over steamed broccoli. Stir-Fried Eggplant: This Chinese Eggplant dish is tossed in sweet chili soy glaze with green onions and garlic.

Vegan-Friendly Sides at P.F. Chang's

Plain Noodles: Ask for these without eggs. Both wheat-based and Korean glass noodles are fully plant-based.

Ask for these without eggs. Both wheat-based and Korean glass noodles are fully plant-based. Mandarin Crunch Salad: Ask for no chicken or salmon. This signature salad comes with julienned vegetables, cabbage, mandarin orange, almonds, rice sticks, and a mandarin vinaigrette. Add tofu to make this a proper meal!

Ask for no chicken or salmon. This signature salad comes with julienned vegetables, cabbage, mandarin orange, almonds, rice sticks, and a mandarin vinaigrette. Add tofu to make this a proper meal! Steamed Brown or White Rice: The rice sides are essential for any meal at P.F. Chang's

Vegan-Friendly Kids' Menu Options at P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang's is an excellent option for the whole family. So, when you visit with the kids, check out these smaller options, including a smaller version of the chain's most popular plant-based dish.

Baby Buddha's Feast

Fruit Cup

Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Carrots

Steamed Snap Peas

Plant-Based Options at Select P.F. Chang's

These menu items aren't on every chain's main menu, but customers can find these plant-based entrees at select locations. Call your local P.F. Chang's to see what entrees they have on the menu.

Coconut Curry Vegetables: This curry dish features a blend of veggies and tofu tossed in a coconut milk curry and topped with peanuts.

This curry dish features a blend of veggies and tofu tossed in a coconut milk curry and topped with peanuts. Sichuan-Style Asparagus: This sauteed asparagus is similar to the green bean appetizer, served with onions.

This sauteed asparagus is similar to the green bean appetizer, served with onions. Thai Harvest Curry: The plant-based curry comes with butternut squash, five-spice tofu, a vegetable medley, and mushrooms served in a red curry sauce.

The plant-based curry comes with butternut squash, five-spice tofu, a vegetable medley, and mushrooms served in a red curry sauce. Wok'd Spinach and Garlic: Sauteed with garlic cloves, this simple side dish is best enjoyed with white or brown rice.

America is Hungry for Plant-Based Food

P.F, Chang's is serving tasty plant-based food for the growing number of Americans looking for healthier and more sustainable options. Even though most Americans do not follow a fully plant-based diet, about 39 percent of Americans eliminate as many animal-based food products as possible with the hope of fully adopting a plant-based diet. For hungry vegans in the United States, visit P.F. Chang's next time you find yourself hungry for affordable Chinese food perfect for the whole family. (And don't forget the cocktail list!)

Stop Eating Meat for Your Health

Vegan diners might initially feel frustrated at P.F. Chang's menu due to the amount of meat-based options. For the most part, the menu is not vegan-friendly due to animal-based protein ingredients and dairy-based sauces. But eating meat and dairy regularly can cause significant health risks for customers. One study found that regular red meat consumption increased the risk of heart disease by 18 percent.

When visiting P.F. Chang's, choosing a plant-based meal can help you stay healthier for longer. Maintaining a plant-based or plant-centered diet can help reduce the risk of heart disease 30 years later. When vegetarians are asked why they avoid meat, the most common reason they give is for their health. And research shows that eating plant protein instead of meat protein can help shift the gut microbiome and set you up to stay generally healthier for longer.

For more delicious plant-based fare, visit The Beet's Find Vegan Near Me articles.