Moe's Southwest Grill is a create-your-own burrito chain that is reliable, affordable, and unbelievably tasty. With fresh ingredients, it is nearly impossible to leave this chain feeling unsatisfied, even as a vegan customer.

With nearly 700 locations, Moe's serves customizable burritos, bowls, salads, and more to customers all over the United States. Americans looking for an affordable, quick lunch or a pitstop on their road trip can always rely on Moe's to provide a delicious, filling burrito for a low price. Despite not offering vegan meat options, Moe's gives customers several ways to pack in the protein including beans and seasoned tofu.

For vegans and non-vegans alike, Moe's is an excellent spot to pick up a veggie-packed lunch. With its highly customizable menu, Moe's makes it simple to pick and choose your favorite ingredients to craft your perfect lunch. Or wrap it in a burrito and take it to go for later!

Moe's also ensures that its ingredients are fresh and healthy, especially when compared to other fast-casual chains that use frozen ingredients. The veggies are also prepared on a separate surface from the meat. So, next time you visit Moe's, you can feel safe knowing that your veggie- and the protein-packed meal is freshly prepared and not filled with MSG, trans fats, or other unwanted additives.

Everything Vegan at Moe's Southwest Grill

Like most fast-casual chains, Moe's cannot promise that its plant-based ingredients entirely avoid cross-contamination with dairy and meat products in the kitchen.

Vegan Burritos and Bowls at Moe's

Homewrecker Burrito with Organic Tofu: This staple burrito comes with your choice of rice, your choice of beans, shredded lettuce, pico de Gallo, and guacamole. The vegetarian version includes the price of guacamole. Make sure to order without cheese and sour cream.

Homewrecker Bowl: Similar to the Homewrecker Burrito but served without a tortilla and packed together in a to-go bowl.

Create Your Own Vegan Meal at Moe's

There is nothing better than picking out your favorite ingredients yourself. Instead of relying on other fast-food restaurants and tedious modifications, Moe's allows customers to build their own meals to fit their dietary and taste preferences. You can choose between three meal options and pack on the rest. Remember that guacamole is usually extra!

Burrito: Choose between flour or whole-grain tortillas.

Choose between flour or whole-grain tortillas. Salad: Create your favorite salad with the Salad Tortilla Bowl.

Create your favorite salad with the Salad Tortilla Bowl. Bowl: Looking for fewer carbs but don't want a salad? Order a bowl to pack on your favorite toppings.

Looking for fewer carbs but don't want a salad? Order a bowl to pack on your favorite toppings. Tacos: Build your own tacos using crispy corn, soft corn, or a soft flour tortilla.

Vegan Bases at Moe's

Cilantro Lime Rice

Seasoned Rice

Quinoa

Plant-Based Protein at Moe's

Organic Tofu

Black Beans

Pinto Beans

Vegan Toppings at Moe's

Avocado

Black Olives

Chopped Cilantro

Chopped Romaine

Corn Pico

Diced Cucumbers

Diced Onions

Diced Tomatoes

Fresh Jalapenos

Grilled Mushrooms

Grilled Onions

Grilled Peppers

Guacamole

Pickled Jalapenos

Shredded Lettuce

Dairy-Free Sauces at Moe's

El Guapo

Hard Rock and Roll Hot Sauce

Pico de Gallo

Tomatillo

Tres Jalapeño

Southwest Vinaigrette

Order Without Dairy to Improve Your Health

Even though you might feel enticed by queso, cheese, or sour cream, avoiding dairy at Moe's can actually benefit your well-being, keeping you healthier for much longer. By consuming dairy regularly, you are putting your body at risk for increased rates of heart disease, cancer, inflammation, and acne, according to a growing body of research.

Researchers found that consuming one or more servings of high-fat dairy daily raised the mortality risk by 49 percent. And by simply cutting out sour cream or queso during your lunch, you can help keep your body healthier. For men, consuming dairy regularly is associated with a 32 percent increased risk of prostate cancer.

Adopting a plant-based diet is associated with long-lasted health benefits such as a prolonged lifespan and a significant reduction in heart disease risk. One study showed that eating a mostly plant-based diet can even extend your lifespan by 10 years. So, when you hear "Welcome to Moe's," remember to try out a plant-based burrito bowl instead!

