Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is synonymous with an atmosphere of hospitality, but for plant-based diners, finding comfort in its Southern comfort food is a little trickier. This affordable roadside restaurant provides American travelers with a sit-down restaurant experience. And even though it takes some maneuvering, plant-based diners can order a delicious, comforting meal to help them finish their long drives. Yes, it is possible to find a vegan-friendly meal at Cracker Barrel.

With more than 650 locations across the United States, you can find Cracker Barrel in 45 states. Although the Cracker Barrel menu is defined by fried food full of meat and dairy ingredients, the restaurant also offers several veggies so that you can create your own plant-based plate with the same southern classics. So, next time you visit and find yourself exhausted on a trip, take a break for an affordable, filling meal using this guide to eating vegan at Cracker Barrel.

Cracker Barrel Now Carries Impossible Sausage

This June, Cracker Barrel launched its first plant-based meat option with the help of Impossible Foods. The roadside restaurant added the Impossible Sausage to its Build Your Own Breakfast menu, giving customers their first option to eat meatless at Cracker Barrel. The company revealed that it aims to cater to the growing number of plant-based customers with this new vegan meat option.

“At Cracker Barrel, our all-day, homestyle breakfast menu is a staple that draws enthusiasm from guests of all ages, so we are always exploring opportunities to improve how our guests experience breakfast,” Sarah Breymaier, director of Menu Strategy at Cracker Barrel, said at the time. “Our new breakfast menu innovations provide a personalized experience with delicious breakfast choices to satisfy every taste bud—whether guests are nostalgic for homestyle food, hungry for a nutritious plant-based option, or have a craving for a sweet treat.

"At morning, noon or night, we want guests to enjoy craveable breakfast favorites at a compelling value.”

Everything That's Vegan at Cracker Barrel

Similar to other fast-casual restaurants, Cracker Barrel cannot promise to avoid cross-contamination due to its vegan options overlapping with animal-based ingredients in the kitchen.

Vegan-Friendly Entrees and Salads at Cracker Barrel

House Salad: This house salad features lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers served with either of the restaurant's vegan dressings. Ask for no bacon, cheese, or croutons.

This house salad features lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers served with either of the restaurant's vegan dressings. Ask for no bacon, cheese, or croutons. Country Plate: Without biscuits and corn muffins, this Cracker Barrel staple can be fully vegan. Choose four plant-based sides to create your own meal.

Dairy-Free Dressings at Cracker Barrel

Fat-Free Italian

Balsamic Herb Vinaigrette

Vegan Country Vegetables and Sides

Baked Potato: Order plain without butter, cheese, or sour cream.

Order plain without butter, cheese, or sour cream. Baked Sweet Potato: Order without butter, cheese, or sour cream.

Order without butter, cheese, or sour cream. Breaded Fried Okra: Deep-fried okra that tastes delicious with barbecue sauce.

Deep-fried okra that tastes delicious with barbecue sauce. Fresh Seasonal Fruit: A medley of refreshing fruits.

A medley of refreshing fruits. Fresh Steamed Broccoli: Ask for no butter.

Ask for no butter. Fried Apples: Cracker Barrels' specialty fried apples contains no dairy products. This is a must-try!

Cracker Barrels' specialty fried apples contains no dairy products. This is a must-try! Tater Rounds: Order a round of these addictive fried potatoes.

Order a round of these addictive fried potatoes. Steak Fries: Classic wedge fries seasoned to perfection.

Classic wedge fries seasoned to perfection. Vegetable Soup: Seasonal soup. Check with the restaurant if it's on the menu.

Plant-Based Weekly Specials at Cracker Barrel

Boiled Cabbage: Served on Sundays and Wednesdays only.

Served on Sundays and Wednesdays only. Lima Beans: This southern classic is served on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays only!

Dairy-Free Sauces at Cracker Barrel

Barbecue Sauce

Ketchup

Vegan-Friendly Breakfast Options at Cracker Barrel

Even though the breakfast options are sparse, you can still enjoy a fulfilling morning meal at Cracker Barrel, especially since the restaurant introduce Impossible Sausage earlier this year.

Coarse Ground Grits

English Muffin, Plain

Fresh Apple Slices

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Fried Apples

Impossible Sausage

Multigrain Toast

Sweet Pepper and Red Skin Hash

Dairy-Free Sweet Toppings at Cracker Barrel

Blueberry Syrup

Low-Sugar Fruit Spread

Pure Maple Syrup

Sugar-Free Syrup

Eating Plant-Based for Your Health

Cracker Barrel is most known for its fried foods and country classics, but switching to plant-based options can make you feel better for longer. And keep your heart healthier in general! Eating plant-based foods can help prolong your life expectancy by over 10 years, whereas consuming red and processed meats can increase the risk of mortality.

For families on road trips, encouraging your kids to eat plant-based will develop habits that will improve their immune systems and general well-being for longer. One study recently found that vegetarian kids are just as healthy as meat eaters, calming any nerves that eating plant-based is depriving kids of the proper nutrition.