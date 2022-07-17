Reno, Nevada may not be the first place you think of when you imagine vegan food heavens in the Western United States. But the “The Biggest Little City in the World” has a surprisingly impressive vegan food scene. Before or after your trip to the playa for Burning Man, you’ll be able to satisfy your hunger with a wide selection of plant-based foods. Here are six of the best restaurants for vegan, vegetarian, and plant-based eaters located in Reno, Nevada

The Best Restaurants to Eat Vegan in Reno, Nevada

Calling All: Besides a stellar pun on words, this eatery serves up a seemingly never-ending selection of vegan-friendly dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant isn’t strictly vegan making this a great place to come with friends with different diets. All dishes utilize produce from local farmers. There are also gluten-free and Paleo options.

Plant Yourself: The restaurant opens at 8 AM and is a perfect spot for brunch before a long day of sightseeing in Reno. Come early to get one of the few tables on the patio.

Order to Share: The Stuffed Shrooms with vegan cheese melted into portobellos.

Don’t Miss: The Warm Kale salad puts boring lettuce, tomato, and onion salads to shame with its mix of golden beets, Brussel sprouts, dried cranberries, and slivered almonds dressed in a champagne vinaigrette. Pair the salad with a half order of the vegan grilled cheese sandwich with pesto aioli.

Address: 555 S Virginia St #107

Calling All: Conveniently located next to Great Full Gardens, this organic non-GMO bakery has a wide selection of vegan goods including cupcakes, cookies, and brownies. There are some gluten-free options made with almond and chickpea flour.

Plant Yourself: Get your sweets to go and nosh on them while on a Pineapple Pedicab street art tour or while walking to the Nevada Museum of Art.

Order to Share: Order all the vegan cupcakes available that day to share and try them all. You can usually find vegan lemon, chocolate mint, and strawberry cupcakes.

Don’t Miss: The Epic German Chocolate Cupcake is vegan and gluten-free.

Address: 555 South Virginia St #104

Calling All: Who doesn’t love pizza? At this East-Coast style pie joint vegans and non-vegans can find their perfect slice.

Plant Yourself: Snag a table inside the punk pizzeria.

Order to Share: You’re allowed to do half-and-half orders so choose two vegan pizzas and try them both in one pie! You can’t go wrong with the Spiral Tap with caramelized onion and nooch.

Don’t Miss: All of the signature sauces are vegan. Go wild and order them all including ranch, caramelized onion spread, spicy aardvark red sauce, and creamy basil cashew spread.

Address: 190 S Center St

Calling All: Love Mexican food and have a hard time finding plant-based versions of traditional dishes? Look no further than the House of Mexica.

Plant Yourself: Grab a booth and prepare for a Mexican feast.

Order to Share: While there are plenty of western items on the menu such as chick’n sandwiches, burgers, and mac n’ cheese, you’d be missing out by not ordering all the traditional Mexican dishes. Order a few to share with the table including the asada sopes, al pastor tamales, and cheesy nopal chimichanga.

Don’t Miss: Wash all that comida down with a glass of vegan creamy horchata.

Address: 3600 Warren Way #107

Calling All: This is the only fully organic Indian restaurant in Reno. Thali offers vegetarian and vegan traditional thali platters with authentic Indian dishes made with local sustainably-sourced ingredients. They also can prepare the meal gluten-free.

Plant Yourself: There’s a small selection of seating in the cozy restaurant or you can venture out to the market’s patio space that’s equipped with tables and chairs.

Order to Share: Everyone orders their own thali plate to their liking. The plate features a selection of home-cooked curries which rotate each day and hearty servings of sides such as chutney, pickled vegetables, and dahl (lentils).

Don’t Miss: There’s kombucha on tap from Folk Brewing Co.

Address: 148 West St

Calling All: Craving vegan junk food? This is the place. What was once a vegan food truck now has a stall in the West Street Market food court.

Plant Yourself: Located in the same food hall as Thali, patrons can select from indoor or outdoor seating.

Order to Share: Start by trying all the sides such as the garlic and parm soy curls and mac n’ cheese.

Don’t Miss: The chickpea melt tastes just like your childhood, without the animal cruelty, thanks to the perfect mix of chickpeas, cheese, red onions, and lettuce.

Address: 148 West St

To find delicious plant-based fare in your neighborhood, visit The Beet's Find Vegan Near Me articles.