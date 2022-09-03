This weekend, relax on the beach, take the ferry to Shelter Island, visit the Parish Museum, and use this guide to find the best vegan bites in each town, from Southampton to Montauk. We found the best places to eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and include helpful advice on how to place your order so you can be sure that there's no honey in your dressing or cheese in your pesto.

Note that not all of these restaurants are entirely vegan, but we suggested the meat-and-dairy-free swaps that make it easy to eat plant-based and have a seamless trip to the Hamptons.

The 12 Best Places to Find Vegan Food in the Hamptons

The Best Restaurants to Eat Vegan in Southampton, New York

1. Four Oaks

The quaint cafe and juice bar on a side street in Southampton village serves fresh all-natural foods with a variety of vegan options including my favorite, the chickpea "tuna" salad with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, sprouts, avocado on multigrain bread. My second favorite vegan dish has to be the veggie chipotle wrap made with sauteed onions, mushrooms, sweet potatoes, zucchini, corn, tomato, greens, avocado, and chipotle aioli in a spinach wrap. It's warm, fresh, clean, and flavorful. This spot is great for a casual lunch on the picnic benches outside or takeout to eat on the beach.

Address: 42 Jagger Lane, Southampton

2. Saaz

If you're craving Indian food, head over to Saaz, located on 27, the main highway you drive on when you arrive in the Hamptons. If you're on your way east, stop in to dine or get takeout and eat it at your final destination. The chickpea chana masala and tofu tiki masala are my two favorite dishes. There are loads of veggie options on the menu so take your time to explore and be sure to ask for homemade naan and request it be vegan since they may use ghee.

Address: 1746 Country Road 39, Southampton

The Best Restaurants to Eat Vegan in Bridgehampton, New York

3. Yama Q

This take-out restaurant located in Bridgehampton town serves healthy Japanese-style food and has a wide variety of vegan options including my two favorite desserts, Thai Coconut Tapioca with Mango and Chocolate Tapioca with Cashew Cream. For starters, the miso soup is everything you expect it to be with a little more flavor. The agedashi tofu and vegetable spring rolls are also my favorite starters and for the main course, the vegan tofu lasagna with a creamy filling, saucy tomato sauce, and al-dente lasagna noodles satisfies like nothing else.

Address: 2393 Montauk Hwy, Bridgehampton

4. Hamptons Beach Bowls

Similar to Provisions and Four Oaks, the cafe and juice shop has a wide selection of vegan options like acai bowls, salads, smoothies, wraps, and more. It's the place to go after a workout or to pick up a quick bite. My go-to order is avocado toast with fresh basil and tomato, and you can't leave without getting the green goddess juice that's full of the usual fresh vegetables but also has mint for a refreshing, cool aftertaste.

Address: 2462 Main St, Bridgehampton

The Best Restaurants to Eat Vegan in Sag Harbor, New York

5. Provisions

With two locations in Sag and Watermill, Provisions is a grocery store, cafe, and juice bar with excellent vegan breakfast options, wraps, sandwiches, and salads. My go-to for breakfast is always their green juice and the black bean burrito requested to be made vegan with their vegan cheese and tofu sour cheese.

The wrap is also loaded with black beans and rice and comes with a side of guacamole and salsa. Provisions have all sorts of vegan alternatives like vegan Cesar salad dressing, tofu alternatives including sour cream, and a selection of vegan cheese. For lunch, I enjoy the Tempeh Ruben sandwich which is a flavorful and filling bite made with marinated tempeh, soy cheese, sauerkraut, carrots, and non-dairy Russian dressing on grilled multigrain bread. It's also Chef Katie Lee's go-to order!

Address: 7 Main St, Sag Harbor

6. Lulu Kitchen & Bar

With a great ambiance for drinks at the bar or a romantic place for date night, Lulu right in Sagtown is a charming spot with a vegan-friendly menu if requested. You can order the signature heirloom cauliflower that's served with yogurt so ask for it without. This dish is big enough for two to three people so share it with your plus one or two and also order the bibb lettuce salad, a refreshing and simple french-style salad with a delicious dressing. Lulu also has a seasonal crudites platter full of farm vegetables, hummus, and tapenade.

Address: 126 Main St, Sag Harbor

The Best Restaurants to Eat Vegan in East Hampton, New York

7. The Golden Pear

An iconic Hamptons cafe chain with locations in East, Bridge, and South, serving breakfast and lunch with an easy menu to make anything vegan (for the most part). The kale and quinoa veggie burger is served with sun-dried tomato pesto, sliced cucumbers, carrots, and greens on a whole grain bun, and is one delicious lunch. Oftentimes they have soup specials that are 100 percent vegan but you have to ask ahead of time and they're willing to make swaps if needed! Don't leave without a cup of joe in the classic Golden Pear to-go cup!

Address: 34 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

8. Hampton Chutney

Hampton Chutney is home to my favorite lunch place in the Hamptons, hands down. The Indian restaurant serves all kinds of dosas and uttapams you can get with plant-based fillings like avocado, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, roasted onions, you name it. If you've never had a dosa before it's almost like eating a very thin, flat, crepe-like wrap. Each one comes with homemade chutney and you must order an iced oat chai to sip while you enjoy your meal.

Address: 107 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

The Best Restaurants to Eat Vegan in Amagansett, New York

9. Organic Krush Lifestyle

This eatery makes it easy for any plant-based eater to decide what's vegan because each plant-based menu item is marked with a V next to the name. My favorite breakfast order is the sweet potato hash made with green peppers, onions, apples, and smoked paprika aioli. I'd also recommend the vegan bone broth bowl served with tofu, sugar snap peas, red onion, peppers, kale, turmeric, and tahini – it's one flavorful bowl. Organic Krush has an entire selection of vegan acai bowls and a build-your-own salad bowl with what feels like endless vegan toppings.

Address: 207 Main St, Amagansett

10. Coche Comedor

For delicious Mexican food with an array of vegan side options that make up for the main course, Coche Comedor is a delicious eatery located on the highway in Amagansett. They make their own hand-pressed tortillas so order sides like the wood-roasted beets with pistachio salsa, Mexican rice, Balsam Farms' heirloom cherry tomato salad, and wood charred sweet potatoes (hold the honey) and stuff it in your tortillas. Last but not least, you must order the homemade guacamole and a margarita.

Address: 74A Montauk Hwy, Amagansett

The Best Restaurants to Eat Vegan in Montauk, New York

11. Naturally Good

With the best smoothies in town and a wide variety of vegan options, Naturally Good in MTK is one of the best places to get takeout and eat at the beach. Order the scrambled tofu burrito and ask them to hold the cheese, or order the vegan sausage egg and cheese and ask them to hold the cheese and swap the egg for the tofu scramble. For lunch, the cajun tofu wrap made with black beans, cabbage, cilantro, greens, tomatoes, and avocado is a must-try.

Address: 779 Montauk Highway, Montauk

12. Joni's

This beach-shack cafe has plenty of vegan options for breakfast and lunch, including a delicious tofu scramble with carrots, spinach, and scallions, and homemade organic flax-coconut waffles, a sinful treat. For a light yet flavorful dish, the Thai Me Up with sweet ginger tofu and mixed vegetables is my-go order. The Hail Ceasar is made with dairy-free dressing and any one of their salads can be easily made into a vegan masterpiece.

Address: 28 S. Etna Ave Store #9

