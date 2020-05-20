Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara released a surprise video from the comfort of their Los Angeles home today as the world awaits confirmation of Mara's first pregnancy. Phoenix and Mara are the latest celebrities to join the Feed A Million+ campaign by Beyond Meat.

When the brief video dropped, their fans were as surprised by the alignment with any single brand—since they have stood for causes, not companies—as they were to see the duo pulling back the covers on their extremely private lives. Phoenix opens the statement, then Rooney speaks, then the couple thank essential workers and all those involved in the charitable effort to feed those experiencing food insecurity. Regardless of the message, fans enjoyed seeing this glimpse into the room, the french doors, the striped awning and the fact that Phoenix and Mara seem to have not "overproduced" this rare, intimate scene.

In the video, Phoenix said, "We’re so grateful to partner with Beyond Meat’s Feed a Million campaign to support individuals and communities experiencing food insecurity.” Last month Beyond Meat pledged to donate over one million plant-based burgers to food banks, frontline workers, and organizations for 30 days. Big-name stars like Kevin Hart, Karlie Kloss, and Kyrie Irving have been supporting Beyond Meat's initiative by assisting with donating and distributing meals.

"For the next several weeks, the Feed a Million campaign will be donating hundreds of hot meals to some of our favorite organizations that provide emergency services to so many people," said Mara.

Mara and Phoenix chose three L.A. based organizations that are experiencing food insecurities now, more than ever. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the three organizations are the Urban School Food Alliance, Midnight Mission, and My Friend's Place. Children who qualify for free meals or reduced-price meals in schools are deeply impacted by the need to homeschool now, putting them in peril of experiencing a lack of healthy nutritious meals.

One of the organizations the couple picked was the Urban School Food Alliance which provides healthy meals to children during the COVID-19 crisis. The other two organizations the couple picked, the Midnight Mission and My Friend's Place, both aim to help people experiencing homelessness. Midnight Mission is a shelter and support system for homeless people, that has been in operation since 1914. My Friend's Place "helps youth experiencing homelessness move toward wellness, stability, and self-sufficiency."