Baby news! Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are expecting their first baby, and everyone wants to know: Will they raise their bundle of joy vegan? It seems we will find out soon enough since the couple is rumored to be expecting. Reports say that their first child is due this fall.

Page Six (our go-to site for celebrity news) reported on Monday that Mara "may be as far as six months along in her pregnancy." Phoenix and Mara went under the radar after awards show season ended and have been rarely spotted during the quarantine. We last saw the couple when Phoenix and Mara showed up at a farm in California and rescued a cow and her newborn calf named then Liberty and Indigo, and asked fans to fund them on the occasion of Mother's Day.

The super-private couple hasn't confirmed the exciting news, but Mara was seen out and about wearing a baggy outfit that got the rumor mill churning. Twitter fans were immediately piecing together if The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo star was actually pregnant or just hiding a Quarantine tummy (unlikely). One Twitter commenter said, "Rooney Mara may be pregnant but it may also simply be that she enjoys dressing like a hobo."

Phoenix and Mara started dating in 2018 and shortly after moved in together. Phoenix gushed to Vanity Fair last Fall, "She's the only girl I ever looked up on the Internet... We were just friends, email friends. I'd never done that. Never looked up a girl online."

The couple is rumored to be engaged and no announcement has come from their teams, but the engagement seemed to be confirmed after Mara was seen wearing a ring on her engagement finger. It seems the couple will stay engaged and aren't rushing down the aisle. A source told Us Weekly, “They’re never going to get married because they think marriage is too mainstream.”

Though Phoenix and Mara are known as private people, they have never been shy about their role as animal rights activists. Phoenix has been vegan since he was three-years-old and consistently is using his platform to encourage people to ditch the dairy and go vegan. Rooney Mara, also a long-time vegan, as is her sister Kate Mara, shook the farming industry after joining forces with Animal Equality to expose factory farming.

Together, the couple wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post critically raising awareness about wet markets in China as well as in the U.S. Phoenix got the nation's attention in his heart-wrenching Oscar acceptance speech where he asked people to consider switching from dairy to plant-based milk in their coffee and understanding the decisions we make as consumers affect the natural and animal world.

After the Oscars, Phoenix and Mara were photographed enjoying a well-deserved break at a plant-based burger joint in a rare moment of pulling the covers back on their relationship.

This past Mother's Day Phoenix and Mara urged people to "adopt the cow and calf" by funding them. We now know that Mother's Day was more special than we thought. The couple may be adopting another calf in honor of new mom, Mara next Mother's Day.

Phoenix and Mara wouldn't be the first to raise their child vegan. Lisa Bonnet brought up her daughter, Zoe Kravitz on a vegan diet and she still eats "mostly plant-based." Check out the article below for more plant-based inspiration and to learn how some of your favorite stars live and eat.

The Beet has also covered how to have a healthy, plant-based pregnancy and raise a child on a vegan diet.