Nets’ Kyrie Irving Donates 200,000 Beyond Burgers to NYC Food Bank

Professional basketball player Kyrie Irving, along with many other athletes and celebrities, are giving donations to food banks to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in New York City by partnering with charities and providing necessary meals. Irving, starting point guard for The Nets, is actively stepping up while the season is on hold, to help feed those in need. He and other athletes are saying that they are just showing their love for the city of New York and asking others to join him. Earlier this week, news correspondent Stefan Bondy reported that Irving has donated 200,000 Beyond Burgers to New York's largest hunger-relief organization, Food Bank for New York City.

In 2019, Irving was one of the thirteen NBA stars to invest in Beyond Meat and two years prior claimed that the vegan lifestyle improved his game and increased his energy levels and told the press that his "body feels amazing." He went vegan, he says, after watching the documentary What The Health.

Like many large events, the 2019-2020 NBA season has taken a hit and been delayed for the rest of the season. According to the Nets' General Manager Sean Marks, four players on the Nets have tested positive for COVID-19.

In hopes to flatten the curve, Irving is also partnering with notable charities. Last week he posted on Instagram that he is proud to partner with Feeding America and Line Age Logistics to launch the Share A Meal Campaign, which provides meals in response to the virus and those in need. Irving explains that these partnerships will "help marginalize communities to get the food resources they require during this time." You can find the link in his Instagram bio or click here to make a donation to the Feeding America COVID-19 Response Fund. Irving adds, “Thank you to everyone on the front line working to keep all of us safe, healthy, and fed. Together we can change the world one small gesture at a time.” He has donated a total of $323,000 to Feeding America which will distribute roughly 250,000 meals to the New York area. We want to thank Kyrie Irving and everyone else who is donating food and other goods to people in need during the pandemic.