Trader Joe’s latest products are typically announced only after they've been snuck onto store shelves and spotted by lucky customers, but this month, thanks to insider info, consumers can plan a trip to the retailer knowing that 10 new vegan products are about to land at TJ's across the country starting this week.

The grocery store chain will be debuting a selection of fall-inspired vegan products including pumpkin hummus, pumpkin cashew yogurt, pumpkin overnight oats, and pumpkin oat milk. Alongside the pumpkin-flavored plant-based items, the company is also introduced a sour gummy package in the shapes of cats and bats for its Halloween special.

The fall item debut news comes from Instagrammer Big Box Vegan, known for sharing insider product information about plant-based products in American retailers.

The autumnal products will also be accompanied by new products which feature oat milk, including vegan chocolate bars and vegan eggnog for the winter season. These new products join Trader Joe’s’ growing list of vegan products as the company continues developing new products across all food categories.

While Trader Joe’s has recently focused on developing its own store brand plant-based products, the grocery company will begin offering products from Barebells and Boursin. Soon, customers will be able to purchase two new flavors of Barebells’ protein bars: Hazelnut Nougat and Salty Peanut. These two protein bars will be the first plant-based Barebells products to debut stateside. The protein bars each contain 15 grams of protein and no sugar.

Trader Joe’s will also debut the Boursin Dairy-Free cheese spread, marking one of the first times a brick-and-mortar retailer will feature the product. The dairy-free spread is a plant-based take on the brand’s signature Garlic & Herbs cheese spread flavor. Boursin teamed up with the vegan giant Follow Your Heart to develop the plant-based cheese spread alternative.

Earlier this year, Trader Joe’s executives discussed the future of plant-based for the company, claiming that it planned to expand its offerings across all food categories in the coming year. During the chain’s podcast “Inside Trader Joe’s,” Director of Deli, Frozen Meat, Seafood, Meatless, and Fresh Beverage at Trader Joe’s Amy Gaston Morales announced that the company would be looking into more plant-based products.

Since then, the company has released several plant-based entrees including the Vegan Enchilada Casserole and the Vegan Meatless Meat Eaters Pizza. Trader Joe’s continues to develop new products to fit any meal from dinner to breakfast. In August, the company debuted a Tofu Scramble with Soy Chorizo, providing consumers with a completely vegan alternative for breakfast.

While Gaston-Morales announced that the company would focus on seafood alternatives, the company has been developing and releasing several meat alternatives over recent years. From the soy chorizo to the vegan sausages feature on the Vegan Meatless Meat Pizza, Trader Joe’s has increased its plant-based protein offerings significantly. Earlier this year, the company released a Vegan Pasta Bolognese meal that incorporated its plant-based protein into a flavorful red sauce. The frozen meal uses the Vegan Bolognese Style Pasta Sauce also released this year.

“We’re lucky to live in a time of pronounced proliferation of plant-based proteins,” the company described the frozen meal. “Nowadays, even dishes that are more or less defined by their meatiness are available in vegan form without sacrificing any of their signature texture or savory flavor.”