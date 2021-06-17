Trader Joe’s continues to roll out more plant-based products, now debuting its new vegan pork rinds and dairy-free enchilada casseroles. The two plant-based products come at the end of a rapidly growing list of plant-based offerings from the grocery chain. Trader Joe’s has become known for releasing its plant-based products without announcement, sneaking new vegan treats and meals across the store for people to find.

The company introduced the new Spicy Porkless Snack Rings to mirror conventional cracklins without using any pork products. The vegan cracklins hold all the desired flavors, seasoned with onion, salt, paprika, cayenne, habanero, and garlic. The vegan rinds are made from rice meal, pea flour, and pea protein used to emulate the typically pig-based crunchy snack.

“Whether you know them as cracklins, scratchings, or perhaps even chicharrones, pork rinds are a plenty popular snack,” the company described the new snack. “So popular, in fact, that we saw no reason for the plant-based-product-preferring population not to partake. Some folks purported that perfecting a ‘porkless pork rind’ wasn’t possible - particularly if we planned to keep the price low. ‘When pigs fly!’ they said. But, lo and behold, Trader Joe’s Spicy Porkless Plant-Based Snack Rinds are as crispy, crunchy, salty, and satisfying as the real deal.”

Trader Joe’s is also releasing several quick-to-make meals to keep up with consumer demand, including the company’s newest Vegan Enchilada Casserole. The vegan enchilada contains pinto beans, roasted vegetables, red chile sauce, and a blend of vegan mozzarella and cheddar. The dairy-free cheesy enchilada meal gives plant-based customers a chance to enjoy a quick, easy Mexcian food favorite.

Recently, Trader Joe’s also released a Vegan Pasta Bolognese that featured a plant-based protein in the flavorful red sauce over lentil-based pasta. The frozen meal came immediately after the company released a jarred version of the sauce for its customers to enjoy with the Vegan Bolognese Style Pasta Sauce.

“We’re lucky to live in a time of pronounced proliferation of plant-based proteins,” the company described the frozen meal. “Nowadays, even dishes that are more or less defined by their meatiness are available in vegan form without sacrificing any of their signature texture or savory flavor.”

Trader Joe's continues to develop plant-based products for its rapidly rising vegan customer base. The company has released several plant-based frozen meals beyond the Vegan Bolognese Meal. Trader Joe's executives announced that the company has multiple new food items on the way. The company aims to keep up with the growing demand for vegan foods.

The grocery store chain has already enhanced its dairy-free dessert offering over recent years. Trader Joe's now provides customers with a wide selection of vegan desserts including a chocolate bar made with the company's Almond Beverage, Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Chocolate Fudge Oat Bars, Non-Dairy Mint & Chip Bon Bons, and Vegan Cookies & Creme Vanilla Bean Bon Bons.

With a growing plant-based protein market, Trader Joe's has managed to introduce products in almost every category. The chain's development branch announced that the company is working to tackle the final plant-based meat substitute with new plant-based seafood,(Link) promising to bring the new products to shelves in upcoming months.

To keep up with more vegan Trader Joe's launches, follow @traderjoesgoesvegan on IG.