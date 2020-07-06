The VegStart Diet Recipe: Tofu Scramble for Lunch
Why This Tofu Scramble is Healthy:
Tofu is comparable to eggs nutritionally because both are complete sources of protein, with all nine essential amino acids. Tofu is also low in calories and saturated fat. Meanwhile, bell peppers have three times more vitamin C than oranges.
Why It Works for Weight Loss:
Tofu is a low-calorie source of protein. A cup of tofu has 185 calories and 20 grams of protein. Turmeric is an anti-inflammatory that contains a compound called curcumin that aids in weight loss and is known to reduce bloating.
Tofu Scramble
Serves 2
Total Time: 20 Minutes
Ingredients
- 14 oz Tofu
- 2 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1/4 Red Onion
- 1/2 Red Bell Pepper
- 1/2 tsp Garlic Powder
- 1/2 tsp Cumin
- 2 1/4 tsp Chili Powder
- 1/4 tsp Ground Tumeric
- 1 1/2 cup Breakfast Potatoes
Instructions
- Pat tofu dry and roll in a clean, absorbent towel with something heavy on top, such as a cast-iron skillet, for 15 minutes.
- While tofu is draining, prepare the sauce by adding dry spices to a small bowl and adding enough water to make a pourable sauce. Set aside.
- Prep veggies and warm a large skillet over medium heat. Once hot, add 1-2 Tbsp olive oil and the onion and red pepper. Season with a pinch each salt and pepper and stir. Cook until softened - about 5 minutes.
- In the meantime, unwrap tofu and use a fork to crumble into bite-sized pieces.
- Use a spatula to move the veggies to one side of the pan and add tofu. Sauté for 2 minutes, then add sauce, pouring it mostly over the tofu and a little over the veggies. Stir immediately, evenly distributing the sauce. Cook for another 5- 7 minutes until tofu is slightly browned.
- Serve immediately with the breakfast potatoes, toast or fruit. I like to add more flavor with salsa, hot sauce and/or fresh cilantro. Serves 2.
Nutrition: Calories 310; Fat 25g; Carbs 8g; Fiber 4g; Sugar 3g; Protein 21g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 97mg; Vitamin A 1828IU; Vitamin C 39mg; Calcium 580mg; Iron 5mg