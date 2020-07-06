The VegStart Diet Recipe: Tofu Scramble for Lunch

Why This Tofu Scramble is Healthy:

Tofu is comparable to eggs nutritionally because both are complete sources of protein, with all nine essential amino acids. Tofu is also low in calories and saturated fat. Meanwhile, bell peppers have three times more vitamin C than oranges.

Why It Works for Weight Loss:

Tofu is a low-calorie source of protein. A cup of tofu has 185 calories and 20 grams of protein. Turmeric is an anti-inflammatory that contains a compound called curcumin that aids in weight loss and is known to reduce bloating.

