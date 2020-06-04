The VegStart Diet Recipe: Teriyaki Tofu Bowl for Dinner
Why This Teriyaki Tofu Bowl Healthy:
Brown rice is a whole grain and contains more fiber than white rice. Brown rice has 3.5 grams of fiber per cup whereas white rice has 0.6 grams of fiber per cup. Tofu is one of the only plant-based proteins that has all nine essential amino acids.
Why It Works for Weight Loss:
Tofu is low in calories, low in carbs and has zero saturated fat. Three ounces of tofu has 14 grams of protein and 130 calories and just 3 grams of carbs.
Teriyaki Tofu Bowl
Serves 3
Total Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 cup Brown Rice (cooked)
- 2 cups Broccoli (cut small)
- 1 cup Matchstick Carrots
- 1 cup Frozen Edamame (boiled for 3-4 minutes)
- 2 tbsp Sesame Seeds
- 1 tbsp Avocado Oil
- 8 oz Tofu
- 1 tbsp Soy Sauce
- 2 tbsp Teriyaki Sauce (vegan)
Instructions
- Cook brown rice according to package directions.
- Heat oil over medium heat and add tofu. Saute for 5 minutes. Drizzle soy sauce over tofu and stir. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally until tofu is browned and firm.
- Divide rice, broccoli, carrots and edamame between two serving bowls. Top with sesame seeds and tofu. Drizzle with teriyaki sauce. Serve and enjoy!
Nutrition: Calories 478; Fat 17g; Carbs 65g; Fiber 9g; Sugar g; Protein 9g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 435mg; Vitamin A 3518IU; Vitamin C 60mg; Calcium 348mg; Iron 5mg