The VegStart Diet Recipe: Teriyaki Tofu Bowl for Dinner

Why This Teriyaki Tofu Bowl Healthy:

Brown rice is a whole grain and contains more fiber than white rice. Brown rice has 3.5 grams of fiber per cup whereas white rice has 0.6 grams of fiber per cup. Tofu is one of the only plant-based proteins that has all nine essential amino acids.

Why It Works for Weight Loss:

Tofu is low in calories, low in carbs and has zero saturated fat. Three ounces of tofu has 14 grams of protein and 130 calories and just 3 grams of carbs.

