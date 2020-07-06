When you practice mindful eating, before you reach for food, first assess if you are truly hungry or bored or stressed or upset over something. Ask yourself: What do I really want? A new job? A more loving relationship? It may have nothing to do with hunger.

If you’re bored, go for a walk, stretch your muscles, or listen to a podcast. Can’t stay away from the fridge or snack cabinet? Prepare yourself a satisfying snack from the VegStart Diet for a little energy jolt. Look for a new activity. Soon you’ll get out of the habit of using food to prop up your mood.

For more on your body on a plant-based diet, check out: