The VegStart Diet Expert Tip 9: Listen to Your Body and Practice Mindful Eating
When you practice mindful eating, before you reach for food, first assess if you are truly hungry or bored or stressed or upset over something. Ask yourself: What do I really want? A new job? A more loving relationship? It may have nothing to do with hunger.
If you’re bored, go for a walk, stretch your muscles, or listen to a podcast. Can’t stay away from the fridge or snack cabinet? Prepare yourself a satisfying snack from the VegStart Diet for a little energy jolt. Look for a new activity. Soon you’ll get out of the habit of using food to prop up your mood.
