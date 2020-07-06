Stay away from processed foods because they are filled with sodium, sugar, hydrogenated fats and preservatives. They can also be loaded with chemicals, such as food coloring, and have been engineered to make you eat more.

A recent study found that participants who loaded up on processed foods ate an average of 500 more calories a day than those who stuck to whole foods, which will keep you fuller longer because they're packed with nutrients that fill you up, like protein and fiber.

