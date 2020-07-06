For some people going for a walk in nature helps their stress levels, or taking a luxurious bubble bath. Other people unwind over reality TV or reading a good book. Whatever makes you laugh, breathe deeply, and relax will lower your stress hormones and help your body let go of stubborn fat.

The ancient fight-or-flight response means that stress signals the brain's hormones to hold onto fat, in case you need fuel to fight for your own survival. Unwind this process by meditating, breathing deeply twice a day and focus on positive thoughts.

To sidestep stress, take a quiet moment to reassure yourself that you are safe: "Life is good, everything is going to be okay."

For tips on dealing with stress, check out: