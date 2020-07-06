We all have a tendency to stay glued to technology, all the time, even when we're eating. Even turning on the TV can make us think: Time to eat! But of course, that isn't true.

Watching a show, movie, or the news while we're eating leads us to focus on what’s happening on the screen rather than the food we are eating. Try to eat attentively during every meal to cut down on overeating or snacking.

A study found that mindful eating influences how much you eat during and between meals. The more you are aware of your meals, the more you will enjoy every bite and feel satisfied after meals. Make your technology-free.

