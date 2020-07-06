We know that dieting is easier during the week and a little harder on weekends. That's why we built in some wiggle room, so you can be stricter on yourself on weekdays and let out the leash a bit for social events like a Friday dinner, Saturday picnic or Sunday BBQ.

Plan "Fun" Days, But Keep It In Check. And remember: Consistency wins. If every time there is a birthday or holiday or occasion you take it upon yourself to "go for it," you can undo all the hard work you've already put in.

A study on obesity found that losing weight and keeping it off depends on changing the way you eat and sticking with it, daily, and not drastically losing weight quickly since it will make you want to cheat more. For long-term loss stay consistent and eat healthily day after day.

For ways to keep it in check, check out: