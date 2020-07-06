The VegStart Diet Expert Tip 2: Be Accountable, Sign Up With a Friend.

Most diets fail, we know, but being held accountable to a partner or group can help you reach, and exceed, your goals, research shows. By being accountable to a partner or group, you raise the success of your diet and exercise program to over 95 percent, according to one study.

If no one is around as you embark on this healthy weight loss journey with you, join a community. The Beet's The VegStart Diet group lets you check-in, compare successes or struggles, and get support. So join The VegStart Diet FB group and we guarantee your success is in the bag.

