You’ve probably heard the phrase a thousand times over, but drinking enough water is crucial if you’re looking to lose weight. It helps in three ways: By suppressing your appetite, increasing your body's metabolic rate and increase your energy expenditure.

To figure out how much water you should be drinking, multiply your weight in pounds by two-thirds or 67 percent. Then, take this number in ounces, and that's how much water you should shoot to drink. For example, if you weigh 140 pounds, multiply by two-thirds to get 94. So at 140, shoot to drink 94 ounces of water per day.

