The VegStart Diet Expert Tip 13: Get Your Omega-3s to Burn Fat Naturally
Omega 3 fatty acids, typically sourced from fish oil, can also be found in vegan sources such as walnuts and algae. The fish doesn't produce it, after all, since it gets it from the marine plants it eats, so when you take algae, you're just cutting out the middleman, or swimmer.
Your body does not produce this fatty essential acid on its own, so find a vegan source of it that you like. In one study, researchers found evidence that Omega-3s helped to speed up the body’s own tendency to burn body fat. Now that we have your attention, go get those Omegas.
Plant-based sources of Omega 3s are:
- Chia Seeds
- Hemp Seeds
- Flaxseeds
- Algal Oil
- Walnuts
- Brussel Sprouts
- Perilla Oil
