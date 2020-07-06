Write down your goals. A good way to help stay accountable to your success and your intentions is to keep a journal or log detailing your personal diet goals and track your progress.

When you look at these notes as you get farther along on your weight loss journey, it also serves as a nice reminder of how far you’ve come.

A study on goal-setting showed that if you write down your goals you’re much more likely to achieve them. Check out the log in the back of this VegStart Diet book for a great way to start.

