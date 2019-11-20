The Best Vegan Bar in NYC to Take Your Non-Vegan Friends to This Weekend!

The next time it's your turn to pick the restaurant, grab your pals and head over to Bar Verde in the East Village. Bar Verde is Matthew Kenney's plant-based Mexican spot that is perfect for your next girls (or guys) night out because it's both intimate and a little bit of a scene. If your non-vegan friends are like mine, the minute you say margs and guacamole they're in.

The drink menu meets all of your tequila needs, from low end to the finest sips. For a spicy drink, order the drink named after the address: The '65 2nd Avenue" for a mixed cocktail of tequila, cucumber, jalapeno, and lime. Not in the mood for hard liquor? Grab a glass of refreshing sangria.

The best part about eating at an all-vegan restaurant is the ability to walk in and know you can have anything you want on the menu. Bar Verde has everything from nachos made with butternut queso to empanadas. Matthew Kenney is the chef of the moment in the vegan or plant-based world and his empire includes Double Zero, which happens to be right next door to Bar Verde in case someone has the pizza munches, as well as XYST, Plant Food and Wine, and he is about to open Hungry Angelina, a comfort diner experience in LA and DUMBO. He also happens to be one of the nicest chefs we ever met, and since we had the pleasure of meeting him recently at Bar Verde, we have to admit we were starstruck.

But back to what to order and what not to miss when you head over to Bar Verde: If you love your nachos doused in queso and toppings, you will love this vegan version. The empanadas stuffed with veggies and cashew queso are great to share with your friends (or not if you're starving).

For main dishes, order the tempura veggie tacos or spicy cauliflower enchiladas. Because its tempura these tacos take a classic Mexican favorite and add a twist, and a pleasant crunch. The enchiladas are a crowd favorite because of how flavorful it is and how big the portion is!

Eat at Bar Verde the next time you need Mexican food in your life and do make a reservation if you're going on a typical night out such as Friday or Saturday since the place only seats about 50 people! And bring all your non-vegan friends, who we promise will want to switch to a plant-based diet before dinner is over.