The search for the US city with the best cuisine usually ends in Louisiana when you make it to New Orleans. The city shows its true beauty through food, and when visiting, most people can only wait for their next meal between drinks. Although New Orleans may be known for its fresh seafood and po'boys, there’s nothing that should make plant-based or vegetarian tourists wary about visiting. Every neighborhood offers a vegan spot, and there’s a cuisine for every time of the day and every craving. The next time you make it to New Orleans, check this list off to see just how much The Big Easy can dish out for vegan and vegetarian visitors.

1. Trilly Cheesesteaks 4413 Banks St.

Plant Yourself: Down Banks St., there’s no pass by Trilly Cheesesteaks without a double-take. The bright pink building latched onto the back of the Banks Street Bar will catch your eye and keep your heart. Trilly Cheesesteaks doesn’t just offer your classic selection, but for every cheesesteak, there is a completely vegan menu item. Replacing a staple item like a Philly cheesesteak is tough work, but Trilly’s vegan menu does it with ease.

Don't Miss: From the classic Vegan Philly to the Buffalo “Chicken” Philly, Trilly’s exceeds expectations. The sandwich's “meat" is the restaurant's seasoned seitan that is matched with an assortment of peppers and onions and finally covered with a vegan-cheddar cheese sauce. The sandwich gives everything that people think they will miss when taking on a plant-based diet.

Order for a Crowd: If the vegan Philly doesn’t fill you up, then the rest of Trilly’s menu will make sure of it. Whether it’s the Fried Cauliflower Wings or the Vegan Poutine, you can never leave unsatisfied. The once tiny pop-up has grown to be a thriving and established sandwich spot in mid-city. Order online and swing by to pick up your sandwiches.

Take Note: Trilly Cheesesteaks is closed Monday, so make sure you plan on going with an empty stomach any day for any meal Tuesday through Sunday.

2. Sweet Soulfood, 1016 N. Broad St.

Plant Yourself: Sweet Soulfood grew out of a cherished catering business in New Orleans. The demand soared and they took their food to the next level, opening a brick and mortar in 2018. Beyond its savory delicacies, the restaurant offers a wide variety of treats, including New Orleans favorites like delicious pralines. No matter how many times you go, the menu stays fresh with so many incredible choices to order.

Don't Miss: The plant-based “chicken” fried cauliflower, dirty rice, potato salad, jambalaya, stuffed bell peppers, and bread pudding. If you want the taste of southern cooking without worrying about it being cooked with meat, then Sweet Soulfood is the obvious and affordable pick.

3. Sneaky Pickle, 4017 St. Claude Ave

Calling All: In search of an affordable menu that's always changing up: It would be a challenge to get tired of Sneaky Pickle. The menu is updated every day on its website, and it takes no time to order some delicious and well-priced food.

Don't Miss: The menu is stacked with plant-based indulgences like vegan mac and cheese with cashew chorizo and a buffalo cauliflower salad with fried tofu.

Plant Yourself: Whether you plan to order in and take a seat at their beautiful patio or take the food home for a feast, Sneaky Pickle is an easy option for vegetarians and vegans alike. Check the website for the newest version of the menu and order it at 4 pm. The restaurant opens for order at 4 pm Monday through Friday and at 12 pm on the weekends.

4. Small Mart and Pond Coffee, 2700 Chartres St.

Plant Yourself: This grab-and-go deli moved to the Faubourg Marigny after gaining a large and dedicated following at its French Quarter spot. The deli opened up a window counter to take any stress from dining during the pandemic. If you are in the Marigny, the Bywater, or even the French Quarter then stroll by Small Mart for a quick and delicious bite.

Don't Miss: The deli offers a variety of vegan and vegetarian street food like vegan po'boys, NYC-style bagel sandwiches, and a variety of delicious pastries. The veggie samosas and the veggie curry are both must-try items.

Take Note: When you finish at the Small Mart window, go right next door to Pond Coffee, a small espresso bar pop-up. Pond Coffee opened at the beginning of last year, and the oat milk espresso drinks have become a staple in the neighborhood. The quick and easy to-go window is open every day of the week (Sun-Weds 8 am to 2 pm and Thurs-Sat 8 am to 5 pm). Stop by for a friendly conversation with the baristas and a perfectly frothed oat milk latte.

5. Breads On Oak, 8640 Oak St.

Calling All: Baked good lovers with a sweet tooth! This local bakery is a favorite of vegans favorite because it dedicates its menu to provide customers with a fully organic, plant-based selection. The bakery case is lined with sweets and a variety of fresh bread that will lure in anybody that walks in the door.

Don't Miss: From cinnamon rolls to tea biscuits, this Riverbend bakery offers more than anyone could want from any bakery. Now that it’s king cake season, it is important to celebrate Mardi Gras with one of their surprise-filled king cakes.

Order for a Crowd: Share any of the sandwiches like the classic New Orleans muffuletta (fully vegan) or the TLTA (Tempeh Lettuce Tomato Avocado). The “meats” and “cheeses” that fill the bakery's sandwiches are all sourced from plant-based ingredients, making some of the best meat and dairy alternatives in the city.

Plant Yourself: When you visit, check the back patio to meet some extremely hospitable cats.

6. Seed, 1330 Prytania St.

Plant Yourself: Seed brings a menu for an upscale, fine dining approach to plant-based food. With an enticing menu, the restaurant provides a dining experience that will satisfy anyone who visits and leave them wondering why they needed meat in their meals in the first place.

Don't Miss: Making sure not to leave behind iconic New Orleans flavors and dishes, Chef Chris Audler creates a selection of innovative plates from cauliflower katsu to tofu “pork belly” bao as well as an array of familiar flavors like the mushroom gumbo and tofu nuggets.

Take Note: For right now, the restaurant is limited to pick-up and delivery, but once you try the food, it will leave you eager for the full dining experience. Open 11:30 am to 9 pm Monday through Sunday, Seed continues to surprise with more and more delicious changes to its menu.