If you're new to the plant-based lifestyle, one of the best tips for beginners is to find delicious swaps for products and recipes you already love. That means finding healthy alternatives to traditional products that are made with dairy, meat, or gluten. But when you go to the store, the choices can feel overwhelming. Which is the best vegan cheese? What non-dairy creamer should I choose?

At The Beet, we have the fun job of taste testing and reviewing some of the best new plant-based products on the market, and passing along our recommendations to you!

Here is what we are loving right now, so you don't have to waste your time or money on the wrong thing or puzzle through which vegan creamer is best or which dairy-free cheese passes the melt test. Here, the editors share what we're buying, trying, and recommending to our friends.

We only recommend products that we truly love and would purchase ourselves. Order yours and have more energy and feel healthier, every day of your action-packed, plant-filled life!

Lucy's Favorite

1. Remedy Kombucha

No Sugar. For Real. Those words got my attention. Love that. I happen to think that most Kombucha is overwhelming, like in they think the taste wars are won by "more is better" approach. For me, winning means a light, fresh, gently tangy taste is what I crave, especially on a hot summer's day. That's where Remedy wins. The Ginger Lemon flavor is zesty without being bossy. It has just 10 calories a can and no sugar added. For a total of 6 grams of carbs, you're getting a drink made with black tea leaves, green tea leaves, and kombucha culture, along with ginger and lemon with a touch of stevia extract.

Load up on these four packs and bring this sparkling long-aged brew to the beach or any outdoor gathering and watch the crowd go wild. Get your Remedy Kombucha at Amazon or on their website.

Stephanie's Favorite

1. ZENB Yellow Pea Elbow Pasta

I'm not one to go out of my way to find gluten-free alternatives, but this ZENB vegetable-based pasta was so good that I feel compelled to share. High-protein and plant-based, ZENB’s yellow pea elbow pasta is a great swap for traditional pasta to boost your protein and fiber intake. With 17 grams of protein and 11 grams of fiber, you can enjoy pasta dishes while feeling like you're still getting important nutrients.

Many gluten-free pasta options may replicate the taste of traditional pasta, but often the texture is lacking. This is not the case with ZENB's elbow pasta, which has a smooth, bouncy texture and masquerades as the real thing effortlessly.

Plus, if you're a pasta connoisseur like me, you'll know that shape is of the utmost importance when choosing a good noodle. These elbows are the perfect size and shape to act as a vessel for sauces and cheese. Throw on ZENB's Roasted Tomato Pasta Sauce and you have a delicious, good-for-you, complete meal.

You can purchase ZENB products here on the brand's website.

Hailey's Favorite

1. Territory Foods

Territory Foods has made it so easy to love prepared plant-based meals. I’ve never been a food delivery kind of person but after I ate TF’s lentil bowl with bowl rice and fresh vegetables, I’m hooked. The meal tastes like it was made right from a chef’s kitchen and placed on my table - the ingredients are whole, not mushy or soupy, and full of fresh flavors, seasoned to a T. Personally, I do not cook this good from scratch so a prepared meal that tastes better than a homemade meal is exactly what I'm looking for.

The best thing about Territory Food’s meal programs is that they cater to all kinds of diets, not just plant-based. It’s perfect if you’re ordering for your loved one or children who don’t eat the same diets. If you’re looking for delicious, healthy, prepared foods with a restaurant-quality presentation, then I recommend trying out Territory Foods and you'll be happy you did!

To purchase Territory Foods, click here.

Caitlin's Favorite

1. Pasolivo Extra-Virgin Olive Oils

High-quality olive oils have the ability to elevate any dish whether it's a classic arugula salad, baba ganoush or dessert such as a lemon olive oil cake. After finding out, that most generic olive oils are impure and packed with filler ingredients, I started to become really picky about which ones I use. One brand that has quickly become my all-time favorite for it's pure and high-quality ingredients is Passolivo.

Pasolivo hand-picks olives from their California farms and hand-crafts it into a flavorful and delicious extra-virgin olive oil. What I love about this brand is that it has a variety of olive oils to choose from and they're all blended with real herbs and fruits. All Pasolivo products are also free of artificial flavoring and preservatives. Some of my favorite olive oil blends are Lemon, Basil and Garlic but you can never go wrong choosing the classic olive oil. If you love pairing your olive oil with a balsamic, Pasolivo also has a Fig Balsamic that has the perfect balance of sweet and tart. Some of my favorite recipes to whip up with this olive oil are a Basil Pesto, Bruschetta with Tomatoes and Fresh Herbs and Vegan Lemon Cake.

You can buy Pasolivo's olive oils, vinegars, salts and more, here.

Max's Favorite

1. Jar Goods Vegan Vodka Tomato Sauce

Sometimes the best meal at the end of the day is an easy-to-make spaghetti. The problem finding a cream sauce is that plant-based options remain limited as many companies have yet to dive into the dairy-free cream market. However, Jar Goods' Vegan Vodka Sauce is a perfect choice. The classic vodka sauce contains everything that's desired from this classic cream sauce, and it instantly became one of my favorites.

Jar Goods is a small, family business that's dedicated to developing plant-based tomato sauces for consumers concerned with wellness and nutrition. The company uses coconut milk to supplement the conventional cream to bring consumers a delicious, healthy orange sauce. The sauce is perfect for a family meal, leftovers, and for any style of pasta. Look for this sauce at your local co-op or health food store, but if you can't find it at a retailer, it can be ordered at Hive Brands.