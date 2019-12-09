The 15 Best Tools You Need to Buy for a Healthy, Plant-Based Kitchen

Eating healthy is a lot easier when you have the right tools. Having a well-stocked pantry and refrigerator go a long way in setting yourself up for meal success, but you also need the right equipment!

Whole foods, plant-based meals require daily prep to turn an abundance of produce into mouth-watering meals. From appliances to meal storage, the right cooking equipment and prep-ware will simplify your meal prep and keep your food fresh for maximum flavor. Make sure your kitchen is up for the challenge with this collection of tools that will set you up to handle any plant-based recipe.

A powerful blender is a plant-based meal prepper’s best friend. Beyond smoothies, your high-powered blender is a one-stop-shop for creating healthy and delicious nut butters, soups, dips, batters, dressings, sauces and more. From meal time to snack time, this appliance is a must-have for infusing nutritious foods into your meal plan.

If you're interested in a cheaper option check out the NutriBullet which retails for less than $60.

Mix, chop, slice, shred, knead, emulsify and puree with this go-to kitchen companion. The durability of a food processor allows you to power through any prep task—from slicing garlic to shredding cabbage. When it comes to size, the bigger the better for your processor so you can prep more in less time.

The possibilities are endless with a sheet pan in your kitchen. From roasting vegetables to baking tofu and homemade granola, a sheet pan (or two!) is essential for homemade, nutritious food. They are also essential for simple and delicious sheet pan meals—an easy solution for a quick and healthy dinner.

Skip the cooking spray, pan greasing, and parchment paper with a set of non-stick mats that guarantee easy cleanup. Choose mats made with food-grade silicone and reuse them again and again for all your baking and roasting.

This is a busy cook’s dream come true. Use it to handle mealtime on your schedule. Prep dinner the night before or the morning of and let the slow cooker do the rest. It’s ideal for creating hearty and healthy stews and soups, but it’s also a powerful workhorse that can cook casseroles, breakfasts, and desserts for you while you tackle the rest of your to-do list.

When you’re short on time, it’s the pressure cooker to the rescue. Have dinner ready in half the time with this appliance that adjusts the time, temperature and pressure between fast and slow cooking. Another time-saving helper, it also reduces your meal prep—beans and grains are ready in a fraction of the time if they were cooked on the stove.

If you’re focused on healthy eating, take note of your cookware! The patented non-stick coating from this renowned company in Denmark is free of Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) a man-made chemical found in most non-stick cookware. The result is a pan that infuses more flavor into your food with effortless clean-up.

This is the only pot you need for soups, stews, pastas, and sauces...and you can cook the whole meal and serve it in the same pot straight from the oven to your dining table. It’s a must-have for a healthy kitchen.

This handy tool transforms any vegetable into noodles or rice to create a variety of plant-powered meals. This simple “appliance” makes it easy to eat more vegetables!

Don’t underestimate the quality of a good knife! With just this one blade, get everything you need chopped and sliced.

These versatile mats can be funneled or bent to unload chopped ingredients into waiting pots and pans. Keep a variety on hand in different colors so you can use them with different types of foods to avoid cross-contamination. Choose non-toxic, BPA-free boards that are made of anti-microbial material.

Keep an assortment of sizes and shapes stocked in your kitchen so you always have the right storage on hand. Whether you’re meal prepping or storing leftovers, glass containers are the way to go for easy reheating.

Ditch the plastic bags! Replace them with reusable ones that are better for the environment and your food. Available in a variety of sizes and colors, you can organize your snacks, meal prep ingredients and leftovers easily.

Keep your produce fresh with these reusable bags that are made with a natural mineral that creates a storage environment that extends the life of fruit and vegetables. They are perfect for all types of fruits, vegetables, and herbs—and can also be used for packing food to go.

Getty Images/EyeEm

These convenient glass jars can be used in a multitude of ways. From organizing your pantry ingredients and packing lunches to storing sauces and dressings, mason jars are essential for meal prep and storage.