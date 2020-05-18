Michael Phelps holds the title for winning the most Olympic medals in US history, after winning an astounding 23 golds and 28 overall. The strongest swimmer the world has ever seen weighs just under 200 pounds and fuels up on a mostly plant-based diet. Phelps reportedly eats 12,000 calories a day–that's 4,000 calories per meal, and most of those calories are pizza and pasta. How could you not carbo-load when you're swimming 50 miles a week and burning over 5,000-10,000 calories a day? Imagine grocery shopping for the Olympian swimmer.

Recently, Phelps joined Aly Raisman, the two-time Olympian gymnast, to partner with popular soymilk brand, Silk, who has donated $150,000 from sales to Feeding America, a nonprofit organization that feeds more than 46 million people nationwide.

The next time you go to the grocery store, make your way to the dairy aisle to catch a glimpse of the athletes on Silk's soymilk cartons; if you want to make a smoothie to match Mike's, be sure to purchase one so you can make Phelp's post-workout smoothie and fuel-up.

Phelps shared his favorite smoothie recipe on Instagram and explained, "It’s critical I refuel my body with nutrients 30 minutes after every workout, otherwise, I completely crash. Post-workout smoothies with Silk Soymilk are one quick way I do this, so I have the energy to chase after the kiddos all day. Here are the delicious ingredients you’ll need to blend up this protein-packed and a plant-powered smoothie." See the recipe below.