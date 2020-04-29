Today, fan-favorite soymilk brand Silk announced a new partnership with athletes Michael Phelps and Aly Raisman as the new faces of its soymilk. It's only natural that these two Olympic gold medalists would team up with the number one plant-based beverage brand. For nearly 25 years, Silk has been at the epicenter of the soymilk industry. This partnership is much more than just a face on a 'milk' carton, as the brand's goal is to donate $150,000 from soymilk sales to Feeding America, which amounts to 1.5 million meals. You can find soymilk products with Phelps and Raisman's faces starting May.

According to PR Newswire, Domenic Borrelli, President of Plant-Based Food and Beverages said, "We're excited to welcome Michael and Aly into the Silk family to educate consumers about the nutritious role soymilk can play in Americans diets, and give back to people in need during this time with Feeding America."

Getty Images

Why soymilk out of all Silk products?

The nutritional value of Silk Soymilk is similar to dairy milk. One cup of Silk Soymilk has 8 grams of protein which is exactly the same as regular whole milk. The one nutritional that separates the two products is that Silk's soymilk has 50% more calcium than regular whole milk. This alone might be appealing to any athletes who are considering a plant-based diet, or just want to add a little more calcium to their routine. Put the faces of Olympian medalists on the front and you might even convince them!

"I've enjoyed the benefits of incorporating more plant-based meals into my diet over the past few years, and Silk Soymilk has been a great source of protein to keep me fueled and focused—whether I'm on the road or, like right now, spending more time at home," said Raisman.

Why Silk Chose Phelps and Raisman

Phelps and Raisman are more than Olympians, but role models, each in their own ways. Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all time with 28 medals, 23 of them gold. Raisman won two gold medals as the captain of the 2012 and 2016 U.S. women's Olympic gymnastics teams, the Fierce Five and the Final Five.

These athletes dominated their respective sports and are known to use their platform to speak out and raise issues they are passionate about. Phelps was vocal about his depression and mental illness, making it his goal to raise awareness around these issues. Raisman spoke out against the sexual abuse she suffered by the U.S. Gymnastics team doctor.

Getty Images

Now, Phelps and Raisman are emphasizing staying healthy—both mentally and physically—in hard times and striving to help those who are in need.

Phelps said, "This period of slowing down has reminded me about the importance of both physical and mental health, and how food plays such an essential role in our daily life. Both Silk and I realize how important it is to keep everyone fueled, and we are proud to help support people in need during these challenging times."

Phelps and Raisman want to help keep everyone motivated during these times. They will be sharing recipes and training tips on Silk's Instagram. We've got to give it to Silk—there is nothing more convincing than two Olympic athletes telling you to drink plant-based milk!