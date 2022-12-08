Approximately 96 percent of Americans are cheese eaters, and many would rather give up other favorite foods than say goodbye to cheese. But now, the Bel Group aims to help the United States break its cheese addiction. With 150 years of cheesemaking experience, the French company is reformulating its product selection to create vegan reimaginations of its beloved cheese products. Parent company Bel Brands USA is launching The Laughing Cow Plant-Based to join its vegan Babybel and Boursin cheeses.

The Laughing Cow Plant-Based took Bel Brands longer to complete because the company was dedicated to perfecting a recipe that replicates the creamy texture and taste of its signature cheese wedges. The new plant-based product features an almond milk base blended with coconut oil, sunflower oil, pea protein, and seasonings. The new vegan cheese is fortified with vitamin B12 and provides consumers with a nutritious alternative to their favorite cheese wedges.

"Our innovation pipeline remains strong with the development of new products and flavors, leveraging new and evolving technology with a focus on our ongoing commitment to deliver products that meet the needs of all consumers and that they can feel good about eating," Florian Decaux, Plant-Based Acceleration Director at Bel Brands USA, said. "By expanding our portfolio and entering strategic partnerships, we are able to act on and embrace key insights, live responsibly, and provide delicious food that enables people to lead a good life."

American shoppers can find the Laughing Cow Plant-Based at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide this month. The company is launching two flavors including Original and Garlic & Herb. The eight-wedge packs will be available for $5.49.

Bel Brands Partners With Perfect Day

Bel Brands' three most popular cheese products now have plant-based counterparts, but the major cheese company intends to expand its dairy alternative sector further. The company announced that it would expand its Nurrish selections, partnering with food tech company Perfect Day. To accompany the Laughing Cow launch, Bel Brands released the Nurishh Incredible Dairy Animal-Free Cream Cheese Spread Alternative.

To create the cream cheese alternative, Bel Brands employed Perfect Day's precision fermentation process to create whey protein that allows the company to create dairy-identical cheese without animals. Using this process, Bel Brands has created a near-identical cream cheese alternative that will be available in Original, Strawberry, and Chive & Onion Flavors.

"This announcement marks an exciting step towards giving even more consumers the ability to try what's possible when Perfect Day's innovative animal-free protein is used by a best-in-class dairy leader," Ryan Pandya, Perfect Day CEO and co-founder, said, "Consumers around the country will now be able to try kinder, greener animal-free cream cheese and make a delicious choice for the future of our planet."

Last March, Bel Brands launched Nurishh as its first strictly alternative dairy brand, debuting a selection of six vegan cheeses. Now, the Nurishh Incredible Dairy will join the brand's planet-friendly portfolio on January 1, launching at Kroger stores nationwide for $4.99.

Expanding Vegan Cheese Selection

Bel Brands first entered the dairy-free cheese industry when it revealed an alternative to its iconic Boursin cheese spread. The Boursin Dairy-Free Cheese Spread Alternative launched in late 2020, developed with the vegan giant Follow Your Heart. Then this February, Bel Brands reinvented its iconic lunchbox staple: Babybel. The company released a vegan version of its classic mini-mozzarella wheels, packaged in a green wax to replace its signature red wax.

"At Bel Brands USA, we're proud to offer a wide array of products for cheese lovers everywhere regardless of their dietary and lifestyle preferences," Shannon Maher, Chief Marketing Officer at Bel Brands USA, said.

"Building on the success and consumer excitement from Babybel Plant-Based and Boursin Dairy-Free, we're thrilled to unveil new innovations from both our most well-known brand with the launch of The Laughing Cow Plant-Based as well as leveraging new technology through a partnership with Perfect Day to launch our breakthrough animal-free offering with Nurishh Incredible Dairy," Maher said. "When it comes to all of our offerings, fans don't have to compromise on taste, flavor, or enjoyment."

For more plant-based happenings, check out The Beet's News articles.