The Company Behind Babybel Cheese Debuts New Line of Vegan Cheese

For years, Babybel cheese has established itself as a signature lunchbox item. The French dairy company Bel Brands is now shifting its focus from dairy, aiming to reach out to plant-based consumers by debuting six new vegan cheeses that it will launch this April. The makers of BabyBel cheeses launched Nurishh, a vegan cheese line that will offer cheese in slices and shreds with flavors that will cater to any cheese lover.

Nurishh cheeses will be available on Amazon Fresh and select retailers with hopes to expand its reach for more accessible distribution. The varieties will include mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar available as both slices and shredded packs. Bel Brands used its experience in cheesemaking to mirror the taste and texture of real cheeses, offering consumers a fully dairy-free option without having to forfeit the flavor of cheese.

Bel Group Sets Sights on Launching Non-Dairy Products

“Food plays a big role in cultivating happy and healthy moments because the simple act of sharing a meal holds the power of bringing families together,” Plant-Based Acceleration Director for Bel Brands Florian Decaux said. “Nurishh can help you create dishes that bring everyone to the table--like a perfectly melted grilled cheese or a delicious cheesy pizza.”

Nurishh showcases Bel Brand’s ongoing goal to create a number of plant-based products. Although Nurishh is the company’s first plant-based line, Bel Brands announced that multiple plant-based products are in development including dairy-free versions of some fan-favorite products like the famous BabyBel snack cheeses. The Bel Group launched a non-dairy Boursin cheese spread in partnership with Follow Your Heart last year, proving its dedication to new plant-based innovations.

Bel Brands released a statement that underscored that by “expanding its product offering beyond cheese products, Bel is furthering its mission to become a major player in the healthy snack market - diversifying through growth in dairy, fruit, and plant-based products.”

Although the vegan cheese market has been led by brands like Follow Your Heart and Field Roast's Chao, it’s becoming more likely that dairy giants will adapt their business structures to accommodate the market shift. Last summer Transparency Market Research published a report that project that the vegan cheese market would reach $2.5 billion by the beginning of this year. The report goes further to predict an increase to $7 billion by the end of 2030. With a rapidly rising popularity, plant-based cheeses will continue to pop up in stores, and more traditionally dairy-heavy companies will follow Bel Brands’ move to include vegan cheeses in their ranges.