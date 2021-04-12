Dreaming of a spot where you can grab a cocktail, play video games, listen to live music, and enjoy a vegan bite, all in one place? Las Vegas just introduced its first and only vegan video game bar – an all-vegan bar and arcade mashup that features a variety of cocktails, Mexican street food, and ample gaming and entertainment. Gia and Todd Schultz, who own Las Vegas’ The Modern Vegan, founded the Taco Dive Bar to continue the city’s expansion into plant-based businesses.

The bar opened its doors on April 3rd, making Taco Dive Bar the only operational vegan bar in all of Las Vegas. Although the city is seeing rapid growth for its vegan dining, the only plant-based bar that existed before was Bar Boulevard, which for one month in 2018 became Vegas’ first vegan bar.

Taco Dive Bar’s menu showcases favorite Mexican street fare options from tacos, elote, and a burger meets torta combination. The delicious food can be paired with a vegan bloody mary adorned with vegan shrimp, vegan bacon, olives, and celery. The menu features a drink and a meal for anyone, giving plant-based visitors and locals their only fully vegan bar-restaurant.

The owners hired street artists from the ISI Group to give the new bar its neon flare. The artists responsible for the wall art include Bo Wiltse, Brett Rosepiler, and Black Sheep One.

When building the gaming bar, Taco Dive Bar decided to keep the stage from the building’s previous occupants. The owners plan to use the stage to bring live entertainment to the bar, accompanying the video games and pool tables that will give every customer a memorable experience.

The bar is open every day from 4 pm until midnight. Taco Dive Bar will host a number of special events throughout the week including Vegas Punx Night and live concerts.

The restauranteurs also own The Modern Vegan, located a mile from Taco Dive Bar. The restaurant prides itself on making any food vegan, no matter how difficult. It now reopens for daily dine-in, curbside pickup, and carryout from 11 am to 7 pm.

When you find yourself in Las Vegas next, Taco Dive Bar is an all-encompassing stop. Whether to eat, drink, play games, or see a show, the new bar will bring enough entertainment to the table to have you wanting to come back. Taco Dive Bar is located at 4080 Paradise Rd. and it’ll become a staple to Las Vegas itineraries.