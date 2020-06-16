The Royal family is known for its long-held traditions, including hunting, and for many generations that meant they ate all nature of game hens and wild meat. Things change, however, people evolve, and one of these shifts appears to be what's for dinner.

Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl told Vanity Fair in 2012 that Prince William's "favourite supper" at the time was roast chicken. That was then, and now with a certain royal couple living in LA and the dynasty modernizing (or Americanizing) at every turn, Kate Middleton now appears to be eating more vegetarian meals, according to Hello! magazine. On one trip to India, she and William ate vegetarian, because that was what "they preferred," according to the chef's Twitter account of the visit to the Taj Mahal.

Royals are eating more plant-based, and that includes on both sides of the pond

Megan Markle has said she eats mostly plant-based during the week, and sources say she is influencing Prince Harry to be more American in every way, including selling his hunting rifles and changing his diet. But back at the Palace, Kate, aka The Duchess of Cambridge, also has a passion for the culinary arts, and in February 2019, she visited Lavender Primary School in support of Place2Be, a charity to help improve children's mental health. During the visit, she mentioned to the Executive Headteacher Matthew Kleiner-Mann, that she loves cooking pasta and making salads for her children, and even mentioned that her children love to cook for her.

Kate's diet choices are always of interest to her fans, who are curious to know what she eats behind closed doors. As a member of the royal family, even the smallest detail that we glimpse of her eating habits becomes news. So when Middleton loved the vegetable kabab on her trip the vegetarians who follow her wanted to know more, such as exactly how to make it. The Beet got this version of the recipe from Hola! and we thought it would be fun for Kate fans to make "Kate's Favorite vegetable Kabob" for themselves this weekend.

Kate eats mostly vegetarian style, according to recent reports. For breakfast, Kate blends her favorite smoothie, which includes kale, spirulina (a type of algae), matcha (green tea leaves), spinach, romaine, cilantro, and blueberries, according to Hello magazine. Sometimes, she enjoys a bowl of oatmeal with fresh fruit, the article adds. And when lunch and dinner time rolls around Kate often opts for a plant-based meal.

When Kate and William were on their trip to India, they stayed at the Taj Mahal Palace, where chef Raghu Deora served up a lunch of vegetable kebabs and lentil curry for the pair. "It is all vegetarian because I was told that was what they preferred," according to Hello! magazine.

Try this recipe for vegetable skewers inspired by Kate's veg-loving diet, seasoned with a chimichurri sauce, which is a traditional Indian sauce, a spicy oil-based mix of fresh herbs.

In another royal-inspired recipe, The Beet made Prince Willam and Harry's favorite mac and cheese dish vegan from the former royal chef, Darren McGrady, since he recently shared the recipe. Now, you can have a royal BBQ party this summer with these two recipes and tell your friends their plate is truly fit for a king or queen.

Getty Images