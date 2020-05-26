Prince William and Prince Harry used every possible excuse to avoid eating greens and when they were younger, as most children do. As young boys, their Nanny would sneak broccoli onto their plate and did what she could to trick them into "eating their greens", according to the former Royal Chef. Their nanny used to make them eat every piece of broccoli before they were allowed to dive into their entree, "So, the boys had to have the broccoli if they wanted to have the chicken," recalls Darren McGrady, the former Royal Chef. Chef McGrady was Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, and William and Harry's personal chef for fifteen years, and he has also cooked for Presidents Ford, Reagan, Bush, and Clinton.

Recipes Fit for a Prince, or Two

McGrady has his own YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to make the meals and dishes that Price William and Harry enjoyed as children. The royal princes always had a big appetite, so McGrady cooked their favorite comfort foods like cottage pie, roast chicken, and hearty side dishes. William and Harry enjoyed potatoes with gravy and loved his creamy and comforting mac and cheese.

Luckily, the royal chef now reveals how to make that mac and cheese dish the royal boys loved growing up, but since it's not vegan we decided to add a plant-based twist.

The Beet created a vegan version of the mac and cheese that all plant-based mac and cheese lovers can enjoy, and feel like royalty. The secret to making the favorite gooey side dish is using three different types of cheeses. McGrady adds mozzarella, parmesan, and cheddar then creates a creamy thick roux using flour and butter. We made the same recipe using our favorite plant-based ingredients. McGrady explains how to make his recipe healthier than the store-bought kind, adding, "Don't tell me, you still use the packing mixes at home. Look at the ingredients on the side! They have too many additives and preservatives."

Royal Mac and Cheese Made Vegan

Now for how to make the royal plant-based mac and cheese. First, boil the pasta and keep it slightly al dente, so that it doesn't get too mushy by the time you add the cheese topping. Use medium-sized elbow macaroni (William and Harry's favorite). Once the pasta is mostly cooked, drain and set it aside while you prepare your cheese sauce. On medium heat in a saucepan, combine the following ingredients:

1 cup of all-purpose flour (use rice flour to make it gluten-free)

1 cup of cashew milk (if you prefer you can use oat milk or almond milk)

1/2 cup of coconut cream (this is essential for thickness

Mix as you heat, until the sauce starts to thicken and then add three types of plant-based cheese, cheddar, parmesan, and mozzarella in equal measurements, about a half-cup each.

Chef says, "let the sauce cook out for about 10-15 minutes so it opens the starch granules and then I’ve got my elbow macaroni that I just cooked a little earlier but I just put into the sauce." And, voila you have yourself a delicious plant-based version of William and Harry's favorite mac and cheese, and we're making traditions healthier!

To get a nice crispy grown on top texture, add another coating of the vegan parmesan cheese and throw the whole thing into the over for five minutes on 425. Let it cool and serve.

Getty Images